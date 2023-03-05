Dutch track and field athletes put in final indoor marks

WAVERLY — Looking to increase its qualifiers for next week’s NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Central College men’s and women’s track and field teams had a smattering of entries at the Wartburg Final Qualifier Saturday.

No team scores were kept at the meet that featured athletes from 51 Division III programs.

Men’s miler Adam Sylvia (senior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) put himself very much on the bubble for a spot at the national meet, moving up to No. 21 on the qualifying list with his third-place time of 4 minutes, 10.36 seconds. The top-20 declared entries will run at the national meet. He’s dropped nearly 10 seconds off his best time from 2022 and is No. 2 on Central’s program top-10 list.

“It was an awesome day for him,” coach Brandon Sturman said. “He ran out of his mind and did exactly what he needed to do. I do feel confident that at least one person in front of him will pull out.”

In the women’s 3,000-meters, Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) further solidified her spot by dropping her best time of the year down to 9:50.39. She’s comfortably going to qualify with the country’s No. 15 mark. She’s also a likely qualifier in the mile and is one the distance medley relay team that also is in line to go.

“We’re pretty happy with the fact we ran the 3K again this week,” Sturman said. “She’s going to have some options and choices to make. We do want to try and make the DMR a priority because we feel good about what they can accomplish.”

Megan Johnson (junior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS) is the second female mile runner at Central to break five minutes, crossing the line in 4:59.92. She sits No. 33 nationally and has an outside chance of qualifying for the national meet. Abbi Roerdink (junior, Tiffin, Ohio, Hopewell-Loudon HS) had a new personal best time in the 400-meter dash in 58.87 seconds. She’s No. 7 in program history and top 50 nationally. Both Johnson and Roerdink are on the distance medley relay team.

“That was a great run for Megan,” Sturman said. “Abbi is such a good leader. I couldn’t be more proud of the progress she is making.”

Pole vaulter Amber Vroman (sophomore, Seneca, Ill.) took sole possession of the school’s women’s record with a clearance of 10 feet, 10.25 inches, finishing 11th in a loaded field.

Men’s 60-meter hurdler Connor Miklos (junior, Lockport, Ill., Providence Catholic HS) clocked in at 8.38 seconds in the prelims, .01 better than his previous best. He finished the eighth in the final (8.45). Jaxon Thompson (junior, Marion, Linn-Mar HS) was fourth in the heptathlon with 4,421 points.

“It was awesome for Connor to get a new PR but it was also a good experience for him to make finals and run against such a talented field,” Sturman said.

The official entry list for the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships will be announced by 7 p.m. on Sunday. The national meet is set for Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 in Birmingham, Alabama.