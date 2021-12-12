Dutch men finish day one of Doane heptathlon

CRETE, NEB. — In a loaded field of heptathletes at the Doane University Happy Holidays Multi-Event, three Central College men’s track and field athletes completed the first four events of the heptathlon Friday.

Lucas Heitz (junior, Adel, ADM HS) is Central’s leader in fifth at 2,592 points. Jaxon Thompson (sophomore, Marion, Linn-Mar HS) is seventh with 2,525 points and Nick Thompson (senior, Newhall, Benton HS) ninth with 2,475 points

The 14-competitor field features athletes from Doane University (Neb.) and the University of Central Missouri. Doane is a multi-event power in the NAIA and Central Missouri is the same in Division II.

“This is some real track and field here,” associate head coach Jim Fuller said. “One of the Central Missouri athletes was the New Zealand Junior National Team and the defending Division II national champion.”

Central had three of the best six shot put marks, Nick Thompson paced the field with an effort of 40-11. Heitz was fourth (38-1.5) and Jaxon Thompson (36-7.75). Jaxon was fourth in the high jump (6-4) and Heitz was sixth (6-0.5) It was the long jump mark of 20-4.5 by Heitz that Fuller said was key to the day.

“We started off a little slow and lethargic,” Fuller said. “Our 60-meter dashes weren’t bad, but they weren’t great. Lucas really ignited us in the long jump. We threw the shot very well after that and then we high jumped really well. We finished with two good events.”

The three Dutch men will complete the heptathlon tomorrow and will be joined by members of the Dutch women’s team who will be doing a pentathlon.