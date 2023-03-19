Dutch handed baseball loss on final day in Florida

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA — A 5-2 lead after three innings slipped away from the Central College baseball team in an 18-8 loss against Stockton University (N.J.).

Central (6-5) pounded out 14 hits as compared to just eight for the Osprey. The Dutch did however commit five errors and issued 11 walks and three hit by pitches. Seven of the 18 runs for Stockton were unearned.

“We gave up way too many free bases,” coach Casey Klunder said. “Stockton is a good time and we knew they’d been hitting well all week. To give that many free bases away made it tough to compete with them.”

Zach DeMarlie (freshman, Milan, Ill., Rock Island HS) took the loss as the starting pitcher, lasting 3.2 innings and giving up four earned runs. Wes Hamor (sophomore, Tama, East Marshall HS) struck out three over the next 2.1 innings and Bryce Haessig (freshman, Huxley, Ballard HS) tossed the final two frames.

A three-hit day for right fielder Colton DeRocher (junior, Sioux City, East HS) was the six multi-hit contest for him this season. He’s had a hit in all 11 games.

“He had a great week in Florida,” Klunder said. “He’s really fun to watch and such a hard worker. He deserves all the success he has had.”

Playing in his home state, left fielder Chase Martin (sophomore, Port St. Lucie, Fla., John Carroll HS) also had three hits. Centerfielder Max Steinlage (freshman, Cedar Falls), designated hitter Declan O’Hare (senior, Los Angeles, Calif., John Marshall HS) and shortstop Kasey Carter (freshman, Prole, Indianola) had two hits apiece.

“Chase had a good trip,” Klunder said. “He’s worked hard to improve his game in the last year. He plays the right way. He plays without fear, and he attacks the game when he gets in there.”

The Dutch finish their appearance at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational at 3-5.

“We got what we wanted out of this trip,” Klunder said. “We played some good competition and learned a lot of lessons we can turn back to Iowa with us.”

Central’s first game in Iowa is set for March 24 at Coe College for a 3 p.m. start. It’s also going to be the American Rivers Conference opener for both