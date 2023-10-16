Dutch clinch a pair of volleyball sweeps

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA—The Central College volleyball team needed just six sets to win two matches in a Saturday triangular with North Central University (Minn.) and Lawrence University (Wis.).

The Dutch (17-5) first swept the Rams (9-9) 25-23, 25-12, 25-16 and then the Vikings (4-16) 25-9, 25-6, 25-10. With four matches in four days, Central used 12 different players and gave its regular starters some time off while using its younger players.

“Today was good for us to work through some things and rest some players,” coach Jeanne Czipri said.

Leslie Snow (sophomore, outside hitter, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) had double-doubles in both contests. She notched 11 kills and 11 digs against North Central and then 10 and 10 against Lawrence.

With primary setter Avery Rexroat (sophomore, Macomb, Ill.) resting for both games, Makayla Ribble (sophomore, Iowa City) had 20 assists against North Central and 19 against Lawrence. Landry Pacha (freshman, Kalona, Mid-Prairie HS) also had 11 and 12 assists, respectively.

Gracie Pierson (junior, Lake City, Minn.) had 11 kills against Lawrence and Elyse Johnson (senior, Kirksville, Mo.) had six blocks against North Central. Libero Colleen Kenney (sophomore, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rock Island Alleman HS) had 25 total digs on the day.

Central hosts Nebraska Wesleyan University for an American Rivers Conference match next Thursday at 6 p.m. in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.

“I’m hoping we can get a good breather and come back ready to hit the pavement hard for the next few weeks,” Czipri said.