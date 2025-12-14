Dubuque hands Central conference men’s basketball loss

PELLA- A difficult stretch of American Rivers Conference matches continued for the Central College men’s basketball team Saturday with a 71-49 loss to the University of Dubuque.

Central (4-5, 0-3 conference) surged out of the gate with a pair of Carson Jones (sophomore, Elkhorn, Neb., Creighton Prep) 3-point baskets. The Dutch made just four of their next 29 attempts from beyond the arc, finishing with a 3-point field goal percentage of 19.4%. Kyle Cason (freshman, Grimes, Dallas Center-Grimes HS) made the other two and led Central with 13 points. Jones finished with 10 points.

Owen Schipper (sophomore, Waukee led the team with eight rebounds. Cason and Grant Uecker (sophomore, Urbandale) each three assists. Anthony Gott (sophomore, Davenport, North Scott HS) recorded four blocks.

The Dutch host the University of Northwestern-St. Paul (Minn.) at 3 p.m. next Saturday inside P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium. Pella High School and Waukee High School will play a boys game at 1 p.m.