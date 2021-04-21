Drive-Thru Job Fair at William Penn University

William Penn University (WPU) invites students and community residents to participate in a Drive-Thru Job Fair on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Musco Technology Center on the WPU Campus. Drive through and pick up a job packet and a quick lunch – hot dog, chips, and a drink – or, if on campus, just walk over to get your packet.

Fourteen employers have provided job descriptions and how to apply for a mix of over 70 summer, full- or part-time, post-graduate, and internship positions. Job seekers can take the packet home, review the positions, and apply for those jobs of interest to them. In addition, Career Services staff is available to assist students or community residents who may need help with resumes, cover letters, interview strategies, and applications.

For more information about this ‘No Fuss’ job fair, contact Debbie Stevens at stevensde@wmpenn.edu or Zuva Bvekerwa at bvekerwaf@wmpenn.edu, or call WPU Career Services at 641-673-2173.

