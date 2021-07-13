Donna Ruth Gordon

September 11, 1933 – July 12, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 87

Donna Ruth (Voss) Gordon, 87, passed away on July 12, 2021, due to multiple health issues at the age of 87 years, 10 months and 1 day. Donna was born on September 11, 1933, on a farm in Mahaska County to George and Ruth (Cox) Voss.

Donna attended Beacon school and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1952.

On July 20, 1952, she was united in marriage to Howard Gordon at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union, six children were born. Her husband passed away on March 9, 1992.

She worked many jobs including Woolworth’s, Big Smith Factory, Oskaloosa Produce, Pierson Seed, Quarton’s Nursing Home and “In Home Health Care”. Then she started a janitorial job at Rolscreen in which she received certificates for her workmanship. She retired from Rolscreen but still did cleaning jobs for private people and a few businesses such as hair salons, Pioneer Seed (25 years) and Hunt and Associates until the age of 82. Her work ethic was exceptional.

She was a member of the Oskaloosa Church of Christ since 1968.

Our mother lived her life always helping others. She was an excellent cook, cleaner and surrogate mother to many. She was a very special mother to her children and family and was a very forgiving person. Everyone always commented on her beautiful smile. Her smile was constant no matter what the circumstances.

She is survived by her children: Donna Jo (& Mike) Scanlon of Oskaloosa, Howard (& Kathy) Gordon of Oskaloosa, Donald (& Cindy) Gordon of Ottumwa, Joseph Gordon of Eddyville, Carol Gordon (& Bryan Burgett) of Oskaloosa and Daniel (Kelly) Gordon of Oskaloosa; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren; a brother, Ron (& Cindy) Voss of Oskaloosa; sisters in law: Harriet Voss of Washington State, Gladys Voss of Oskaloosa and Shirley Voss of Pella.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Voss; her husband, Howard Gordon Sr.; her sisters: Carolyn Sereg and Darlene Hogate; her brothers: Jerry (& Whitey) Voss, Lester Voss, Howard Voss, Dale Voss and Harold Voss; sisters in law, Florence and Rita Voss.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Pastor Victor Knowles officiating.

Burial will take place at Bloomfield Cemetery. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, beginning after 11:00 am at the Bates Funeral Chapel. The family will be present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday evening at the Chapel to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Donna Ruth Gordon please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.