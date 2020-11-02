Donald Rhine

September 20, 1937 – November 1, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 83

Donald Rhine, 83, of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. He was born September 20, 1937, in Mahaska County the son of Leonard and Mary Polka Rhine.

Don attended school in New Sharon.

Early on he worked at various service stations in Mahaska County. He worked for a short time at Rolscreen (now Pella Corporation).

On March 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Kay Richards at Lancaster, Missouri.

Don worked as a mechanic for most of his career. He started out at Kingma Motors in Oskaloosa. He then took a job at Carriker Ford in Oskaloosa and worked as a mechanic and later in the body shop. He retired from there in 1999.

In retirement he enjoyed helping Doug Tomlinson and Zach Samuels at S&D Battery in Oskaloosa. Don was an avid fisherman; he was a member of the Southeast Iowa Bass Club. He was also a talented musician and played with several bands over the years. Don and Kay enjoyed dancing. He will be remembered as a people person that enjoyed waiting for Kay to finish her shopping so he could sit and visit with the people coming and going.

His family includes his wife of over 50 years, Kay Rhine of Oskaloosa; two children and their spouses: Rod and Suzy Richards of Beacon and Melinda and Steve Larsen of Des Moines; three grandchildren: Dennis (& Paula) Richards, Bridgette (& Ethan) Rice, and Emma Larsen; three great grandchildren: Kaden, Koy, and Kynzleigh; a brother, Carroll (& Judy) Rhine of Albia; a sister, Janet Johnson of Des Moines; three nephews; a niece; and many friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy, Betty Lou Rhine; his father and mother in law, Carl and Betty Krile; and a brother-in-law, Harold “Herk” Johnson.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Don’s family request that all attending the visitation and the funeral please wear a mask.

The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Wednesday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Donald Rhine please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.