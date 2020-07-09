District Provides A Look At The School Year

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa School District is working with the Iowa Department of Health’s guidance along with the Iowa Department of Education and more to provide a plan for students and their education starting this fall.

Oskaloosa News held a nearly half-hour-long interview discussing the district’s plans with Oskaloosa School Superintendent Paula Wright and administrators Mark Scholes, OMS Principal, and Sarah McGlothlen, OES Principal, and how they plan to navigate the ever-changing world since COVID-19.

McGlothlen says the district is looking to keep the day “as normal as possible for our students.”

What will students see as they enter school this year? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=256

How will the district handle large gatherings of students, such as lunch? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=372

What are the plans in the event COVID-19 makes it into the district? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=473

What plans are there for students who don’t have internet connectivity if the district has to take an online-only approach. – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=632

Were you happy with the online schooling and that students were still learning? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=786

What good things did you see happen as a result of online learning this past year? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=906

Are there plans to utilize online learning for students who excelled with that, or will there be in-person learning? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=1085

How will other group activities be handled? Things like band or sports may look different? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=1168

What if parents have concerns about the upcoming school year? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=1326

Final thoughts? – https://youtu.be/FUhqgTu5-gk?t=1406