Deer Collision Results In Mans Death

February 19th, 2020, at 7:04 pm, an accident involving a deer was reported just west of Sigourney.

A 2016 Toyota Camry driven by (name withheld) was traveling west along Highway 92 near mile marker 203. A 2013 Nissan, driven by Donald Burdick, was traveling eastbound when the Camry struck a deer that entered the roadway from the north ditch.

The deer went airborne as Burdick passed going eastbound. The deer collided with the windshield of the Nissan driven by Burdick, entering his vehicle and striking the driver.

The crash remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office and Keokuk County Fire.