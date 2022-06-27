Dean Mattix

July 16, 1945 – June 26, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 76

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Dean Mattix, proud husband, father, grandfather, William Penn Statesmen fan, and long suffering Cubs Fan died on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

For those who knew Dean, you know he loved his family, his community, his friends, the game of golf (some days), fishing, and all his various sports teams. Dean always had an opinion, story, or smile to share. But here are some things you might not know about Dean.

Dean was his middle name. He was born Harold Dean Mattix on July 16, 1945, in Atascadero, CA, to Harold and Katherine Green Mattix, while his father was serving in the US Army. After that short stint as a California boy, his family moved back to Oskaloosa, where he lived a long and happy life.

Dean graduated from Oskaloosa High School (go Indians!) in 1963, and from William Penn College (go Statesmen!) in 1970.

As he finished college, he met Margaret Nelson, a first-year teacher at Grant School, the very same elementary school that Dean himself had attended. They wed in Burlington, Iowa on June 20, 1970. To this union, two children were born: Jennifer and Jason.

Dean taught his children to ride a bike, catch a fish, play ball, swing a golf club (one much better than the other), but most importantly, to be tough, independent, and hard-working.

As for hard work, Dean spent most of his adult life working for the State of Iowa. He started with Job Service and worked there until he retired in 2008, when the Department was known as Workforce Development. He met many friends and saw many changes over the 36 years he spent with the Department. In addition to his various roles with the State, Dean, an avid golfer, also coached golf at his Alma Mater, William Penn College. He so enjoyed working with the many athletes he coached and looked forward to those annual trips south to kick off the season in some warm-weather destination.

Dean loved sports. Golf, baseball, football, basketball, track, you name it, he was interested. He was the best softball coach a kid could ask for. He was that crazy dad who followed his son on every hole of every golf course the kid played. He loved teaching his grandsons to fish and golf. He loved attending Cubs games with Jason, Golden State Warriors games with Jenn and Oakland Raiders games with his son-in- law Mike. If it was a sporting event, Dean was in, and he always had an opinion! The highlight of his love for sports and his family came this past February when he was able to visit Northern California to see both his grandsons play high school basketball. There were endless discussions following each game. If you know Dean, you can practically hear him meticulously recount every play with Connor and Liam!

Dean was an active member of the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa, where he had attended since he was a boy. He has served as a deacon, an elder, and a pretty terrific Sunday School teacher. And in retirement, he played his fair share of dart ball and dominoes, making more lasting friendships in the process.

Dean was also very involved with the Elks organization, serving as Exalted Ruler and District Deputy Director several times. These roles brought the opportunity for he and Margaret to travel to some great places and meet many new friends. He organized the local and district Hoop Shoot annually and the annual state golf tournament. In fact, at the time of his death, Dean was busy managing golf entries that continue to arrive at the house, a job that Margaret will do her best to carry on for Dean this season.

We are so lucky to have known Dean and build so many memories over the years. We’ll miss him every day.

Dean is survived by his wife Margaret, of 52 years; his daughter, Jennifer (& Mike) Moore of Pleasant Hill, CA; his son, Jason of Chicago, IL; his two grandsons: Connor and Liam Moore; his brother, Joe (& Diane) Mattix of Weaver, IA; his sister, Cindy (& Dale) Braden of Oskaloosa; sister-in-law, Kathy (& Stan) Young of Osage Beach, MO; and brother-in-law, Jim (& Jennifer) Nelson of Cheyenne, WY; along with many nieces, nephews, and so many friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Kate; in-laws, LeRoy and Phyllis Nelson; and sisters-in-law, Janet Hiller and Debbie Mattix.

Funeral Services for Dean will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa.

Cremation will follow the service and burial will be in Old White Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Memorials may be made to William Penn University or First Christian Church.