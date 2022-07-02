Davis County Earns The Win Over The Indians

by Jay Harms

The #9 ranked Davis County Mustangs came into Jay Harms Field Friday night and went home with their 20th win of the season as they defeated the Oskaloosa Indians by a score of 4-0. The Mustangs would score 1 run in each of the first 3 innings on only 3 hits to take a 3-0 lead. They would add an insurance in the 5th inning, again on only 1 hit to make the final score 4-0. The Indian bats were silenced by Junior Pitcher Madeline Barker as she gave up only 3 hits while striking out 10 Osky batters. In 148 innings pitched so far this season, Barker has struck out 235 batters.

The Indians only had one base runner thru the first 6 innings and that was Maleah Walker’s reaching 1st base on a bunt single in the 1st inning. The Indians did load the bases in the bottom of the 7th with two outs, bringing the tying run to the plate but a pop-up to the shortstop ended the game. Walks and aggressive baserunning played a huge part in the game for Davis County. All 4 Mustang runs scored came from either a lead-off walk or a walk with 1 out in the inning.

Shannon Van Rheenen took the loss on the mound for the Indians. She pitched 4 innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits. She walked 5 and struck out 4 Mustang batters. Presley Blommers pitched the last 3 innings, giving up 1 run on 2 hits. She walked 1 Davis County batter.

Olivia Gordon and Presley Blommers also had singles for the Indians. With the loss, the Indians overall record stands at 11-21.

The Indians hit the road on Tuesday for their final game of the regular season. They travel to take on the Little Hawkeye Champions, DCG in a JV/V doubleheader beginning at 5:30. DCG, the #6 ranked team in Class 4A has an overall record of 30-6 and a conference record of 19 wins and 1 loss.