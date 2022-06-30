Darrell De Vries

Darrell De Vries

August 24, 1965 – June 29, 2022

Fremont, Iowa | Age 56

Darrell De Vries, 56, of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home. Darrell Lee De Vries, son of Jerry De Vries and Adrianna Jean (Vander Meyden) Van Mersbergen, was born August 24, 1965, in Oskaloosa.

After finishing his education at Oskaloosa schools, Darrell went to work for his father, driving semi-trailer trucks for Jerry De Vries Trucking.

Trucking was his passion and his career. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes.

His family includes two daughters: Crystal De Vries (& her fiancée Brandon Houle) of Osh Kosh, WI, and Candis Lanphier of Oskaloosa; his mother and stepfather, Jean and Larry Van Mersbergen of Oskaloosa; a brother, Ronnie De Vries of Fremont; sisters, Jolene Woodard of Oskaloosa and Linda (& Tom) Kruseman of Leighton; and several nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father; and a son, D.J. Waters.

Private funeral services will be held for Darrell.

The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is handling Darrell’s final arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House.