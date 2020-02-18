Danny Ferree

Danny Ferree

December 19, 1945 – February 17, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 74

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Danny Ferree, 74, of Oskaloosa, passed away Monday afternoon, February 17, 2020, at Mahaska Hospital in Oskaloosa.

Danny Ray Ferree, son of Harold Lloyd and Opal Jean (Gladwin) Ferree, was born December 19, 1945, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Danny was a 1963 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and following his education, Danny worked at Jerry’s Body Shop.

Danny enlisted in the U.S. Military on August 20, 1968, and served until August 10, 1970. While serving, he worked as a welder in an engineering battalion. Upon his discharge, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, two Overseas Bars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal among several other honors.

After returning from the military, Danny worked as a welder at Pamco for four years and then served as a police officer in Oskaloosa for four years. In 1982, Danny and Dick Crook opened D & D Body Shop. They operated the business until 1985 when he was hired at Vermeer Manufacturing as a welder. He remained at Vermeer’s until his retirement in 2010.

On February 20, 1965, Danny married Sandra Lee Morris; to this union his daughters, Rhonda and Sheri were born. On March 11, 1972, Danny married Marsha Lynn Sparks.

Danny had many hobbies and interests, but the ones he enjoyed the most were the ones he could share with family and friends. In his younger years, he raced stock cars at the Southern Iowa Speedway, Eldon, and Memphis, Missouri. Danny was always eager for fishing, camping and hunting when the weather permitted. In his later years, he loved riding his motorcycle and tinkering with its engine. Danny honored his military service by his membership in the American Legion and the V.F.W., where he served as a commander.

Danny is survived by his wife, Marsha; his children: Rhonda (& William) Rush of New Sharon, Sheri (& Bobby) Cowen of Ocala, Florida, and Chris (& Rachelle) Shadduck of Ottumwa; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers: Ronnie (& Cheryl) Ferree of Oskaloosa, Chuck (& Jackie) Ferree of Oskaloosa; and one sister, Marilyn Stout (& Tim Bartlema) of Oskaloosa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services for Danny will be held at 10:30 am on February 21, 2020 at Langkamp Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be at Beacon Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, February 20, 2020 at Langkamp Funeral Chapel, with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Danny Ferree please visit the Langkamp Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.