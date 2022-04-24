Dagrin Breaks Own Record, 4×1 Betters Time as WPU Splits Up Squad

Grinnell/Pittsburg, Kan.–The William Penn men’s track and field squad had some individuals compete in the Jayhawk State Saturday, while others traveled less than an hour north.

Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla., Sociology) headlined the efforts in Kansas as he broke his own school record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.99 seconds to place fourth overall. The old record was 14.00 seconds.

The 4×100-meter relay group of Showalter Johnson (Fr., Nassau, Bahamas), Joel Brown (Sr., Columbus, Ga., Engineering Technology), Nick Richardson-Jackson (Sr., Germantown, Md.), and Torian Kingston (Sr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) was fourth overall, but bettered its national-qualifying time with a performance of 41.43 seconds.

Justin Moeller (Jr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) managed the best overall finish as he was second in the long jump at 23-3.25, while Kingston produced a pair of top-10 finishes, finishing fifth in the 200-meter dash (21.90) and sixth in the 400-meter dash (49.94).

Two of Kingston’s 4×1 teammates were also two-time top-half placers. Brown was 12th in the 100-meter dash (10.69) and 14th in the 200 (22.49), while Johnson was 11th in the 200 (22.17) and 15th in the 100 (10.77).

Jaelen Love (Sr., Crown Point, Ind., Secondary Education), who was sixth in the 200 (21.91) and 16th in the 100 (10.80) was twice in the top half of his fields as well, while Richardson-Jackson ended up 17th in the 100 (10.81).

The Statesmen placed fourth out of nine teams at the Grinnell Dick Young Invitational with 70 points; host Grinnell won the title with 151 points.

Tom Nyandoro (Fr., Wake Forest, N.C., Computer Science) and Jasper Stottlemyer (Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) were the top point-winners as both won events. Nyandoro took the triple jump title at 43-9.25, while Stottlemyer paced the hammer throwers at 147-11.

Stottlemyer also captured a silver in the shot put (45-9.75) and a fifth-place showing in the discus (132-11).

Jace Lukefahr (Jr., Newton, Iowa) was a three-time top-10 finisher as well, claiming third in both the shot put (41-8.75) and discus (134-8) and sixth in the hammer (121-11).

Ethan Harrington (Jr., Melcher, Iowa, Industrial Technology) placed fifth in the javelin (133-5), while Yasin Mohammed (Sr., Laurel, Md.) was 12th in the 100-meter dash (10.49). Of note, the 100 was not actually 100 meters as the competitors were inadvertently started at the wrong line.

Next Up: While a few individuals may qualify and compete at the Drake Relays next week, most of the Statesmen will travel to Des Moines next Friday to compete in the Grand View Viking Classic.