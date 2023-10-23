Creative Arts Visit Day

Come experience everything William Penn University has to offer at Creative Arts Visit Day. The Department of Film and New Media, Theatre, and Creative Arts will welcome high school students from around the area for a taste of college life on Friday, October 27th from 9:30-2:30. Students will tour the George Daily Auditorium and enjoy a concert with Worldfest artist Okiajda Afroso.

This multi-tallented artist sings, drums, dances and tell stories of his homeland in Ghana, West Africa.

Next, students will take part in a theatre skill building workshop with George Daily Auditorium director Andy McGuire. Participants will jump into improv games and have a blast while working on projection, movement and stage presence.

Other activities will include meeting Film Art in Residence Max Leonida, touring the state-of-the-art film studio at the Musco Technology center and a hands-on puppetry project with Director of Theatre Arts, Brant Bollman. Participants will also learn of scholarship opportunities in the Theatre Arts.

Sign-up at the LINK HERE.