COVID-19 Cases Climb In Mahaska County

Oskaloosa, Iowa – According to the State of Iowa, the amount of COVID-19 cases in Mahaska County has increased by six over the past two days.

Mahaska County had been at ten cases before the jump, with seven of those individuals listed as recovered, and one individual deceased.

One hundred eighty-three individuals from Mahaska County have been tested for the disease.

Breaking down the age groups, three individuals in the Adult Age group (18-40 years), while ten Middle Age (41-60 years) have test positive. Two Older Adult cases (61-80 years), and one Elderly ( individual 81+ years) also tested positive.

Mahaska County is part of RMCC Region 1. According to the State of Iowa, there are 353 hospitalized COVID-19 patients currently, with 26 of those being admitted in the past 24 hours.

There is a total of 131 patients in ICU, with 90 patients on ventilators.

Statewide on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, there are 8,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 175 deaths. Of those positive cases, 3,156 individuals have recovered. In the State of Iowa, 49,727 individuals have been tested.

According to John Hopkins University, there has been a total of 1,107,815 total cases confirmed in the United States. Of those, 64,244 individuals have passed away. There have been a total of 6,551,810 tests conducted in the United States.

You can learn more about COVID-19 in the State of Iowa by visiting – https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/