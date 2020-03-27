Community 1st Credit Union donates $15,000 to ICUF Emergency Relief Fund

OTTUMWA, IA – Community 1st Credit Union has announced a $15,000 pledge to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s newly formed Emergency Relief Fund.

Donations will be used to assist Iowans in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a major disruption to the state’s economy, the income of many Iowans and the health of small businesses across the state.

To date, $500,000 has been committed to establish the fund which will support individuals, small businesses, and state-wide relief efforts.

“We are proud to support the ICUF’s effort in initiating the Emergency Relief Fund during this time of need,” said C1st President and CEO Greg Hanshaw. “Iowa credit unions have a long history of providing a safety net to Iowans when they need it most. We are honored to work together as an industry to maximize our impact.”

Applications and instructions on how to apply will be available April 1st at www.iowacreditunionfoundation.org/emergency-relief-fund.

“Founded during the devastating floods of 1993, the Foundation is here to help again in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Jaimie Miller, Executive Direction of ICUF. “We sincerely thank Community 1st Credit Union for the generous donation that is a true reflection of the ‘people helping people’ philosophy of credit unions and will enable us to do more to help vulnerable Iowans and communities across the state.”

If interested in donating to the Emergency Relief Fund, visit www.iowacreditunionfoundation.org. All gifts made through this donation portal will be used for Emergency Relief efforts in response to COVID-19. Should any dollars remain in this fund following the COVID-19 response efforts, they will be used for future disaster relief efforts for Iowans in need.

Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $700 million in assets. The credit union established in 1936, serves more than 59,000 members.

C1st has more than 250 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella and Washington.

For more information, call 866-360-5370 or visit c1stcu.com.