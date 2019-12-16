Commercial Manure Applicator Training Scheduled for Jan. 8

AMES, Iowa – Commercial manure applicators can attend annual training to meet commercial manure applicator certification requirements Jan. 8, 2020.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct Commercial Manure Applicator training from 9 a.m. to noon at 73 locations in Iowa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee for the workshop, but applicators must register by Dec. 27 with the ISU Extension and Outreach county office where they plan to attend. A complete list of workshop locations can be found at http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/certification/macprogrampostcard.pdf.

Commercial manure applicators needing to recertify and those wanting to certify for the first time should attend. All currently certified commercial manure applicator licenses will expire on March 1, 2020. Those wanting to renew must complete training requirements and submit forms and fees to the DNR prior to March 1, to avoid paying late fees. The law requires all commercial manure applicators to attend three hours of training annually to meet certification requirements. Businesses that primarily truck or haul manure of any type or from any source are also required to meet certification requirements.

Those unable to attend the program on Jan. 8 need to schedule time with their ISU Extension and Outreach county office to watch the training Blu-rays. Due to scheduling conflicts, many extension offices will no longer accept walk-in appointments to watch these Blu-rays but do offer scheduled dates and times to provide this training.

If you can’t attend training during one of the scheduled reshow dates at your county extension office, you will be charged a $10 fee to view the training at your convenience. If attending the workshops or watching the three-hour Blu-rays is not convenient, commercial applicators may contact their local DNR field office to schedule an appointment to take the certification exam.

Another option for commercial manure applicators is to take their training online at DNR MAC eLearning site at https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. The applicator will need to sign in and get an A&A account.

In addition to the commercial manure applicator training offered on Jan. 8, ISU Extension and Outreach will also offer six dry/solid manure workshops for commercial manure applicators in February 2020. Information regarding these workshops and locations is also contained in the link to the brochure listed above. Program requirements are the same as the regular commercial training program, but this training program is geared more toward dry/solid manure issues.

If you have questions about the commercial manure applicator certification program, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office or go to http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/mac.html.