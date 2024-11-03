Coe hands Central volleyball team Senior Day setback

PELLA – Every set was tight, but the Central College volleyball team was defeated by Coe College 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 Saturday in the final home match of the regular season.

Central (19-8, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) had big days offensively from Gracie Pierson (senior, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) and Paige Sexton (sophomore, outside hitter, Serena, Ill., Sheridan HS) with 14 and 13 kills, respectively. But Coe (20-7, 6-1 conference) had more kills (58-47) and a higher hitting percentage (.212-.161).

“I was really proud of the fight today,” coach Jeanne Czpri said. “Coe is fantastic team, but I know we are, too.”

Makayla Ribble (junior, Iowa City) paced Central with 22 set assists and 13 digs, recording her fifth double-double of the season. Pierson also had her sixth double-double with 13 digs.

Ribble also had a team-high three service aces. Landry Pacha (sophomore, Wellman, Mid-Prairie HS) and Emma Wagler (senior, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) each notched two solo blocks.

The Dutch close out the regular season with a road trip to Buena Vista University next Thursday at 6 p.m. Central has already clinched a spot in the American Rivers Conference tournament after beating Wartburg Friday night but a win over the Beavers would improve Central’s seed.

“The way we played this weekend says so much about the work our seniors have put into this program,” Czipri said. “They have grown so much and elevated this program and our culture to new levels. I’m so proud of them.”