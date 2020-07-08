CLOW Valve Donates Cutaway Fire Hydrant

Oskaloosa, Iowa- CLOW Valve Company in Oskaloosa recently donated a full-scale cutaway fire hydrant to the Oskaloosa Fire Department.

The donation will allow firefighters and Oskaloosa Water Department employees to understand better how hydrants function.

CLOW employees also donate their time to clear snow from hydrants in a large area of Oskaloosa.