Clara M. West

Clara M West

January 31, 1935 – May 29, 2021

Davenport, Iowa | Age 86

Clara M. West, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, surrounded by family at the home of her daughter Deborah Hendricks in Davenport, Iowa. Clara was born on January 31, 1935, to Lewis F. and Velma M. (Merrick) Cochrane in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Clara called many places home: Iowa, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Illinois each location having a special place and memories in her heart. Clara and her husband Bill spent their final golden years together in Memphis, Missouri.

Clara was a devoted wife to her husband Bill and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a creative and resourceful woman who was not afraid of hard work. She was a proficient seamstress, knitter, crocheter, baker, and cook. Always busy making things for her home, husband, children, and grandchildren. Those close to her were recipients of her handmade goodies whether it was a sewn article of clothing, a knitted keepsake shawl, a beloved crocheted toy or blanket, and the most coveted-a jar of jelly. The absolute best gifts she blessed us with was her love, laughter, smile, and if you were lucky, the sound of her voice when she sang.

Clara enjoyed reading a good book, fishing, camping and was always up for a good board game, a game of cards or Backgammon. What Clara loved the most was spending time with her family. Clara will be deeply missed. She touched and enriched many lives. She was a beacon of light and hope always welcoming people into her heart and home.

Clara is survived by her children: Deborah M. Hendricks and husband Paul G. Schoenbeck of Davenport, Iowa; Denise M. LeBelle of Davenport, Iowa; Pamela A. West of Elk Grove Village, Illinois; and W. F. C. and wife Debbie West of Davenport, Iowa. Clara is also survived by seven grandchildren: Misha (Hendricks) and husband Dennis Niklaus, Nicole Hendricks, Brittany Hendricks, Tina West, Lauren (West) and husband Matt Brasse, Paula Hendricks, Felishia Johnson; and seven great grandchildren: Nathan Niklaus, Alexander Niklaus, Aubrey Hendricks, Brayden West, Coventry Hendricks, Hailey Smith, and Wesley Brasse; and a large extended family of loving nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilhelm (Bill) West; her parents, Lewis and Velma Cochrane; sisters: Betty Allgood, Margaret Gregory, and Linda Hudson; and brother, Larry Cochrane.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa, Iowa with Reverend Troy Richmond officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the Bates Funeral Chapel and on Saturday morning June 12, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m.

