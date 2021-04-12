Chamber Staff Guests On Latest ‘Eggs and Issues’

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Staff from the Mahaska County Chamber and Development Group and Oskaloosa Main Street were the guests Saturday morning on Eggs and Issues.

The staff answered questions regarding what their positions are and what they do within the organization.

A large amount of time was spent highlighting the many upcoming summertime events the Chamber and Main Street do to help bring in visitors to the area, including the always popular Sweet Corn Serenade and Art on the Square events.

Future plans were also discussed concerning the 34th annual lighted Christmas Parade and the festivities planned around it.

The Chamber has also been working with Mahaska County and the City of Oskaloosa on a Certified Site near the southeast corner of the community to provide a southeast connector to the area, near the industrial park.

You can watch the entire episode and learn more in-depth information about those topics and more by watching the included video.