Central women’s soccer team advances in the American Rivers Conference tournament

DUBUQUE- For the first time since 2016, the Central College women’s soccer team advances to the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

The No. 5 seed Central defeated the No. 4 seed University of Dubuque 2-1.

“Today we played a complete 90 minutes against another regionally ranked team and came out on top,” said coach Mike Kobylinski. It is a great feeling for our women and staff to see this day out as a collective.”

The Dutch (11-6-2, 3-3-2 American Rivers) would open the scoring in the 36th minute when Abby Frey (5th-year, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) would score her sixth goal of the season on a free kick.

Kelley Duffy (sophomore, Breckenridge, Colo., Summit HS) would extend the lead in the 59th minute when she scored her second goal of the season.

“This is what we prepare for all year,” said Kobylinski. “What a great example of leadership and some timely hunger inside the box on our second goal, as well as a peach of a goal on a set piece.”

With this win the team captured its most wins since 2017, as well as avenged the last three tournament losses at Dubuque (9-5-4, 4-3-1 American Rivers).

Goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore (sophomore, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS) collected seven saves.

“We will enjoy this win, and we are excited to compete in the semifinals of one of the toughest leagues in the nation,” Kobylinski said.

The Dutch will take on the No.1 seed in the conference and No. 3 team in Division III Loras College in the semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.