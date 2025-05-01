Central softball team splits doubleheader with Prairie Wolves

PELLA- A shorthanded Central College softball team split a doubleheader with Nebraska Wesleyan University Tuesday afternoon.

The Dutch (23-9, 8-6 American Rivers) were without shortstop Haley Bach (senior, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) and pitcher Emma Beck (junior, Holland, Grundy Center HS) due to injuries.

Despite the injuries, Central won game one 6-3, before falling 5-3 in game two.

In the opening game pitcher Chloe Dougherty (senior, Alleman, North Polk HS) threw her second complete game, going seven innings allowing two earned runs on 10 hits and four walks. She was able to strand 13 Prairie Wolf runners on base.

“For [Chloe] to do what she did and give us a chance was really special,” said coach George Wares. “I feel great for her; we have been trying to get more out of her, and I’m glad we were able to come back and win the game for her.”

Catcher Emma Lenox (senior, Fremont, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont HS) got her second start of the season and in the bottom of the sixth inning she cashed in with a go-ahead two-out, two-RBI single. Following that single left fielder Emma Jensen (senior, Earlham) also hit a two-RBI single to provide insurance runs.

“Lenox has had some big pinch hits for us this season, but for her to get a hit was big,” said Wares. “It also felt good to get the extra two runs from Jensen to take a three-run lead into the seventh rather than just the one run lead.”

Rylee Dunkin (sophomore, Hamilton, Twin Ceders HS) who normally plays catcher moved to shortstop for the first time in her career for the doubleheader and had seven assists and three putouts in the two games. She also was 4-5 at the plate with two RBIs and added a run scored.

“Dunkin is a good athlete, and she played well at shortstop today,” Wares said.

Due to the injuries right fielder Mariah Parton (junior, Ankeny) moved to the leadoff spot in the lineup, and she continues to produce. She went 3-7 and scored three runs across the two games. Designated player Alexa Anderson (senior, Mount Ayr) had one hit, scored one run, in the first game and had two sacrifice flies in the second game.

Jadyn Huisman (freshman, Treynor) got the start in game two and pitched her fourth complete game of the season. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking 10 hitters. She also added a strikeout.

The Dutch will play their final home games Saturday and celebrate senior day when they host the University of Dubuque with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.