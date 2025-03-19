Central softball team remains ranked No. 15

PELLA- The Central College softball team stayed idle at No. 15 in the updated NFCA rankings.

The Dutch (6-2) went 4-0 on their Kentucky trip with a doubleheader sweep against Hanover College (Ind.), along with a 9-7 win over Adrian College (Mich.) and an 8-1 win over Muskingum University (Ohio).

On that trip the squad had four games cancelled due to rain.

The top two in the rankings, East Texas Baptist University and Linfield University (Ore.) remained the same.

Central will return to the field to play a doubleheader against the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota Sunday starting at 1 p.m.