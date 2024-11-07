Central men’s soccer team tripped up in the second half

WAVERLY- Playing in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament for the first time since 2018, the Central College men’s soccer team was unable to find the back of the net and lost 1-0 to Wartburg College.

The Dutch (8-9-2, 3-4-1 A-R-C) outshot Wartburg 13-11 but they were only able to get two of those shots on goal. Spencer Taylor (junior, Norwalk) and Trysten Vasquez (junior, Cedar Rapids, Xavier) were the two Central players to record a shot on goal.

“It was a great battle,” said coach Garry Laidlaw. “As with many of our matches this year we couldn’t find the goal we needed even though we threw everything at them trying to get the equalizer.”

After a scoreless first half the Knights (10-4-4, 6-2 A-R-C) scored their lone goal off a corner kick in the 53rd minute.

In the 66th minute Kadin Bolin from Wartburg got a red card, but the team was able to hold onto its lead.

Despite the loss it was a successful season the Dutch.

“I am very pleased with the progress we made this season,” Laidlaw said. “Getting back into the conference tournament was one of our goals this season and with a lot of young players winning a game in the tournament gives us the motivation to continue to strive for new heights.”

Ronan Murphy (senior, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) stopped three of the four shots he faced.

“I am appreciative of the efforts of the entire group this season,” Laidlaw said. “I am extremely grateful for having been able to work with these amazing seniors. I wish them much success and look forward to seeing the great things they’ll do in the future.”