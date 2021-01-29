Central College Mills Gallery Presents “Of Comfort”

PELLA, IA (01/28/2021) Central College will present the exhibition “Of Comfort” through Feb. 12 in the Mills Gallery in the Lubbers Center for the Visual Arts.

The exhibition features 36 artworks and a mixture of prints, ceramics, sculptures, drawings, paintings and handmade books from the college’s collection. The exhibition’s title, “Of Comfort,” refers to visiting the Mills Gallery to take quiet enjoyment in seeing some “old friends” of the collection.

Larry Mills, John Vruwink and Joline DeJong, all former art professors at Central, have artworks included in the exhibition. Art majors Sarahi Ledesma, Class of 2021, and Megan Rohr, Class of 2022, installed the exhibition.

The Mills Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

