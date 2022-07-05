Central among national leaders with seven on women’s golf academic squad

PELLA—Seven Central College student-athletes were tabbed as Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, which ranks fifth among all U.S. colleges and universities.

Juniors Delaney Underwood (Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) and Madison Clark (Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) were cited for the third straight year while sophomore Peyton Bytnar (Bettendorf) was named for the second time. First-time honorees include Lydia Grond (freshman, Hull, Boyden-Hull HS), Thea Lunning (junior, Mason City), Rachel Sohn (sophomore, Sutherland, South O’Brien HS) and Avery Woods (sophomore, Long Grove, North Scott HS).

For selection, honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher and compete in a prescribed number of varsity rounds. It’s the 10th time in 11 years that at least one Central player was cited and the program’s second consecutive year with three honorees. Nationwide, 1,485 players at all levels of women’s college golf were selected. Luther College and Simpson College were the only other American Rivers schools with players named.

Nationally, Embry-Riddle University (Fla.), the University of Hartford (Conn.), Stanford University and St. Catherine University (Minn.) each had eight honorees. Central’s seven honorees tied the Dutch for fifth place with Lander University (S.C.), Ohio Dominican University, Oklahoma City University, Quinnipiac University (Conn.), Rockhurst University (Mo.) and Rollins College (Fla.).

Coach Tabitha Schumacher’s 13-player roster posted a combined 3.65 team grade point average during the 2021-22 year.

The Dutch should return their entire lineup from last year’s squad, which climbed to second place in the American Rivers Championships.

WGCA All-American Scholars

Name Yr. Major GPA

Peyton Bytnar So. Biology 3.94

Madison Clark Jr. Math/computer science 3.68

Lydia Grond Fr. Biochemistry 3.73

Thea Lunning Jr. Biology 4.00

Rachel Sohn So. Actuarial science 3.58

Delaney Underwood Jr. Biology 3.90

Avery Woods So. Elementary education 3.59