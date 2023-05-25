Central advances three to national steeplechase finals

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — Three Central College track and field steeplechasers qualified for the event finals with their preliminary performances Thursday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) reset her own school record in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase while running the third-fastest time (10 minute, 31.70 seconds). Teammate Megan Johnson (junior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS) is also in the field of 12 for Saturday’s final after she was the 10th fastest qualifier (10:43.36)

“Caroline ran a tough race,” coach Brandon Sturman said. “It was a fast heat and she had to fight to get up that front pack and hang on. Megan struggled a bit in the middle of the race but finished strong to give herself a chance in the final.”

Caleb Silver (senior, Conrad, BCLUW HS) also took down the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase school record, qualifying fifth in 8:52.10.

“He ran well the whole way,” Sturman said. “He looked good and it was exciting to see him run that fast. Hopefully we can come back in two days and become an All-American.”

Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) is in 12th with 3,409 points in the deathlon. He had season-best marks in the long jump (21 feet, 9.5 inches), shot put (39-3.25) and 400-meter dash (52.01 seconds). Teammate Reid Pakkebier (sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy HS) is 19th with 3206 points.

“Brody started strong in the 100 and finished strong in the 400,” Sturman said. “Hopefully, he can do what he needs to get ready for tomorrow and give himself a chance to get on the podium.

“Reid is tired. He’s done three decathlons in three weeks and he just doesn’t have the zip he normally does. He’s tough so I think he can come back on day two and surprise some people.”

Men’s discus thrower Theo Baldus (fifth year, St. Ansgar) outperformed his qualifying spot by taking 14th with a toss of 159 feet, 0 inches. His best throw was his first one and he was in sixth after the first throw.

“He came in with a little more confidence than he had last year,” Sturman said. “He was coming off a big a throw last week and I think he threw well today. It just wasn’t in the cards.”

Adam Sylvia (senior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) was 21st in 3:58.90 in the men’s 1500-meter run prelims.

“He went out hard pretty hard in the first half of the race,” Sturman said. “He mentally gave it everything he had. I just don’t think his body had much left to give. We’re proud of what he’s done this year.”

Klein and Pakkebier will complete the final five disciplines of the decathlon starting at 10 a.m. (EST) on Friday. Noah Jorgenson (junior, Sidney) will also run the men’s 800 meters prelims at 6:30 p.m. (EST