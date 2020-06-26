Cement Truck Crash Costs Oskaloosa Man His Life

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, June 25th 2020, at approximately 11:30 am, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Officials came upon a single vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Highway 63, in rural New Sharon. This vehicle was a 2001 MACK cement transport truck, owned by Ideal Ready Mix Inc. The vehicle was fully loaded at the time time of the accident. The investigation into this accident revealed that a rear tire had blown out, as the truck was traveling Northbound, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and entered the ditch. At this time, the vehicle rolled over.

The driver of the cement truck was identified as 51-year-old Ray Fogle of Oskaloosa. Mr. Fogle suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of this accident and was life-flighted from the scene to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Mr. Fogle passed away from these injuries shortly after arriving to Mercy Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Sharon Police Department, the New Sharon Fire and Rescue Unit, the Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency, the Oskaloosa Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center during the investigation of this accident.