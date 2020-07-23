Carter Takes Two At Caleb Hammond Memorial SIS

Oskaloosa, Iowa: A packed infield full of race cars greeted the Southern Iowa Fair crowd on Wednesday night for the 2nd Annual Caleb Hammond Memorial. At the age of 9 the racing community lost a young man that loved racing and his second annual Memorial race brought an outstanding field of cars to the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile dirt track.

Cayden Carter “the Gas Man” had a very busy night on Wednesday night and it was a night that will long be cherished by the soft spoken Carter. The 10 C Modified started the twenty lap main from the pole position by virtue of the draw redraw format. Carter shot into the lead and went on to record the win by over ½ a lap over the second place finisher, Brandon Banks. Carter found the high side of the perfectly prepared track to his liking in putting a whipping on his Modified competitors.

Carter jumped out of the Modified and into his 10CC Mid State Machine Stock Car for the headliner of the night. This time Carter drew the number ten making for a fifth row outside start. Jason See led the first few laps before Derrick Agee took over the point. Agee was heading for a big payday when he hit one of the infield tires breaking a tire rod in the left front. After a mid race caution flew Agee was forced to the pit area. The restart allowed Carter to take to the high side once again and move by See into the lead position. Carter raced to the win ahead of See and Jason McDaniel.

At the tender age of 15, Maguire DeJong has established himself as one of the best in the very tough Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods. DeJong took the green flag in the main event from the outside front row and went on to record the Caleb Hammond Memorial win over Logan Anderson and Curtis VanDerwal.

The Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks provided their usual fireworks in the main event on Wednesday night. A little paint trading is the norm in the Hobby Stock division and that certainly was the case in the 14 lap main event. When the checkers flew it was Dustin Griffiths making his way to victory lane. Griffiths held off several late race challenges by Nathan Ballard in scoring the win.

The Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact win went to a young man who made a 3 ½ hour tow to race in Osky at the Fair. Ryan Bryant towed his car from Mason City to race the fast ½ mile. Bryant recorded the win ahead of William Michel and Robbie Wilson.

It appeared that Jonathan Hughes had his 10 race win streak stopped on Wednesday night in the Rockin It Pilot Sprint Cars but the driver who crossed the finish line first, Ben Woods was disqualified after failing post race inspection. An illegal engine in the 11B of Woods gave the win to Hughes. With the DQ the Bounty on Hughes will grow to $400 next Wednesday for the Season Championship races.

Wednesday, July 29th the Southern Iowa Speedway will host the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies plus the Season Championship races. This will be the final Wednesday race of he year, The final racing event of the Season will be the annual Musco Lighting Fall Challenge which will be contested Friday & Saturday, October 16 the and 17th. Racing on Wednesday night July 29th will get underway with hot laps taking to the track at 7:15 pm.

Caleb Hammond Memorial Wednesday, July 22 Feature Results (top 5)

Modifieds

10C Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

22 Brandon Banks-Washington

A5 Austin Paul-Newton

88 Jarrett Brown-AInsworth

198 Sam Wieben-Dysart

Mid State Machine Stock Cars

10CC Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

79S Jason See-Albia

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

00 Johnny Spaw-Cedar Rapids

409 Howard Gordon Jr. -Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods

30M Maguie DeJong-Montezuma

53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville

1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa

7V Carter VanDenberg -Oskaloosa

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

35 Blake Henry-Indianola

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

37 Ryan Bryant-Mason City

69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction

44 Robbie Wilson-Albia

0 Nathan Chandler-Norway

52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield

Rockin Pilot Non-Wing Sprint Cars

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

0 Mike Mayberry-Fremont

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

G2 Tyler Graves-Chariton