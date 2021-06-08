Carol Vance

September 30, 1939 – June 7, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 81

Carol L. Vance, 81, of Oskaloosa, died Monday June 7, 2021, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born September 30, 1939, in Monroe County, Iowa, the daughter of Cleo and Miriam Harrison Current.

On June 25, 1956, she was united in marriage to (William) Gene Allgood in Oskaloosa. To this union a daughter Sue was born. On March 12, 1985, Gene died.

On November 27, 1993, she was united in marriage to Robert E. Vance in Oskaloosa. Robert died on October 11, 1997.

Early on she worked at Montgomery Ward’s in Oskaloosa. For most of her career Carol did data processing at Family Medical Center in Oskaloosa. She retired from there after 24 years of service.

Carol was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed trips to the casino and playing slot machines on her Kindle. She also enjoyed watching old westerns and cooking shows. She was member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary.

Her family includes her daughter Sue (& Ronald) West of Hudson, South Dakota; two grandchildren: Joseph West, Jennifer (& Mark) Klaassen; five great grandchildren: Jade Elcock, Cadence Elcock, Luke Klaassen, Madison Klaassen, and Aeiden Klaassen; a step daughter, Barbara Keeton of Tennessee; a step granddaughter, Kellie Keeton; her brother, Robert Current of Indianola; two sisters in law, Joy Bridenstein of Urbandale and Barb Allgood of Eddyville; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Cindy (& Calvin) Brown; and many friends.

In addition to her two husbands, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gayle Morgan; a sister-in-law, Wilda Current; two brothers in law, Dean Allgood and Ray Allgood; and two stepchildren, Melanie Vance and Robert Vance.

Graveside funeral services and burial will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

A procession will form at the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa at 10:30 a.m. Monday for those planning to attend the graveside service. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family present will be held on Monday morning from 9 until 10:30 in the Bates Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

