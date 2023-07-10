Brian Brown Takes $6,000 with Knoxville Mid-Season Championship!

Chase Randall Takes Second 360 Win in a Row for $3,750; Mike Mayberry Claims $1200 with Pro Sprints Win

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 9, 2023) – Brian Brown roared from his starting spot in row four to win his 64th career feature Saturday night on Farm Bureau Financial Services Night at the Knoxville Raceway. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver hauled home $6,000 which included a $1,000 bonus as the highest finishing driver qualifying for the points race at Knoxville. Waco, Texas’s Chase Randall earned $3,000 plus a $750 bonus for his second consecutive win in the 360 class. Mike Mayberry took home a total of $1200 for his win in the Pro Sprints class.

Lynton Jeffrey took the early lead in the 25-lap 410 feature, ahead of Sawyer Phillips and Cory Eliason. Brown entered the top three by the third lap, and claimed second from Phillips on lap four. Davey Heskin took fourth on lap six.

Brown used the low side of turn four to take the lead from Jeffrey on lap eight. Heskin worked by Phillips for third on lap nine. Austin McCarl surged late, taking fourth from Eliason on lap 15, and claiming third from Heskin with nine to go. Blake Hahn suffered a flat tire with five to go, bringing the first caution of the race.

Brown led Jeffrey, McCarl, Heskin and Eliason back to green. Heskin and McCarl battled back and forth for third. McCarl took the spot with three to go, and passed Jeffrey for second on lap 23, but that pass was negated when Dustin Selvage came to a stop in turn four.

The green, white, checker finish saw Brown shoot out to the win, and Heskin roar from fourth to second, followed by Jeffrey, McCarl and Aaron Reutzel. Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Justin Henderson, Buddy Kofoid and Ian Madsen rounded out the top ten. Brown set quick time, while Lachlan McHugh, Hahn, Sawyer Phillips and Tasker Phillips won heats. Feature hard-charger Chase Randall claimed the B main. Cody Moroske looked to have something break on his car when he went into a series of wild flips down the frontstretch. He was uninjured.

“Chad (Morgan) made some good decisions before the main,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “It was just a phenomenal car. It was maybe better than the car we had at the Outlaw show. The team is working well together.”

Sammy Swindell led from the pole early in the 20-lap 360 main event ahead of Davey Heskin and Jamie Ball. Chase Randall passed Clint Garner on the low side of the track to gain fourth on lap three.

An outstanding battle for the lead took shape, with Heskin passing Swindell on lap four, Sammy returning the favor on lap five, and Heskin reclaiming the point on lap six. Ball followed him into second before the pair hit lapped traffic on the eight circuit. At that point, the fifth running Garner and sixth running Garet Williamson contacted and flipped in turn three. Both walked away.

Heskin led Ball, Swindell, Randall and Sawyer Phillips back to green, Randall was stuck to the bottom and got by Swindell for the third spot. Two laps later, he used the high side of turn two to take second from Ball. He used the next seven laps to close the gap on Heskin, making his winning move on the low side of turn four with two laps to go.

Chasing Randall to the line were Heskin, who finished second in both his features, Ball, Swindell and Riley Goodno. Ryan Leavitt, Scott Bogucki, Sawyer Phillips, Kelby Watt and Tasker Phillips completed the top ten. 46 cars were split into two groups of qualifying, with Sawyer Phillips and Tyler Groenendyk setting quick time in their respective groups. Josh Higday, Chris Martin, Tasker Phillips and Leavitt won the heats. Ben Brown and Jack Anderson won the B mains.

“I was doing a lot of searching there towards the middle of the race,” said Randall in Victory Lane. “(Heskin) got really far out, and I had to do whatever I could to make that ground up. I took the wing back a little more and tried to run the bottom as hard as I could. My Dad did a great job setting up the car. To come from seventh with as many good cars as we had was unbelievable.”

Josh Jones took the lead from the second row and pulled away early in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature. Matthew Stelzer and Mike Mayberry followed until Mayberry took the runner-up spot on lap six. Matt Allen and Stelzer battled for third.

Jones car began to slow around the halfway point, and Mayberry rapidly gained on him, passing him on lap ten. Allen followed into second before Jones came to a stop with four to go. The restart saw Mayberry leading Allen, Chase Young, a surging Kade Higday and Stelzer.

While Mayberry stayed up front to the checkers for his seventh win with the Pros, Young took second, and Higday claimed third with two to go. Allen and Brandon Worthington followed. Toby Mosher, hard-charger Casey Friedrichsen, Stelzer, AJ Johnson and Ryan Navritil completed the top ten. Allen set quick time before getting upside down in his heat. He would return for the feature.. Jones and Worthington won the heats.

“We tried to give it away on the start I guess,” said Mayberry. “We’ve struggled off and on, and it’s nice to get back here in Victory Lane.”

Join us Saturday, July 15 for Van Wall/Marion County Fair Night with the 360 Shootout paying $10,000 to the winner! All three sprint car classes will be in action! Fireworks will also be a part of the evening’s festivities. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (30), 15.966 ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (20), 16.154; 3. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (22), 16.171; 4. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (29), 16.221; 5. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (12), 16.234; 6. 11, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (11), 16.294; 7. 1, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (5), 16.325; 8. 19, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (19), 16.327; 9. 83JR, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (32), 16.376; 10. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (28), 16.407; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 16.428; 12. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (16), 16.457; 13. 17AU, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (15), 16.524; 14. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (26), 16.550; 15. 2I, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (14), 16.579; 16. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (17), 16.648; 17. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (6), 16.653; 18. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (27), 16.670; 19. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (9), 16.681; 20. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (25), 16.682; 21. 25, Lachlan McHugh, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (4), 16.744; 22. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (10), 16.765; 23. 101, Cody Moroske, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (21), 16.808; 24. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (23), 16.828; 25. 51B, Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (31), 17.169; 26. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (2), 17.200; 27. 77, Geoff Dodge, Colorado Springs, CO (24), 17.238; 28. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (18), 17.534; 29. 6B, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.624; 30. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (8), 17.969; 31. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (7), 18.122; 32. 36A, Eddie Lumbar, Denilquin, VIC, Aust (1), 18.548

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.6: 1. Lachlan McHugh (1); 2. Brian Brown (4); 3. Davey Heskin (5); 4. Jamie Veal (3); 5. Buddy Kofoid (8); 6. Dustin Selvage (2); 7. Clint Garner (6); 8. Joe B. Miller (7)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.0: 1. Blake Hahn (2); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. AJ Moeller (1); 4. Cory Eliason (5); 5. Aaron Reutzel (6); 6. Chase Randall (3); 7. Joe Simbro (7); 8. Cole Mincer (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Sawyer Phillips (4); 2. Ian Madsen (3); 3. Justin Henderson (5); 4. Ryan Timms (2); 5. Geoff Dodge (7); 6. Cody Moroske (1); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (6); 8. Landon Hansen (8)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.5: 1. Tasker Phillips (2); 2. Riley Goodno (1); 3. Garet Williamson (4); 4. Austin McCarl (6); 5. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Gage Pulkrabek (7); 8. Eddie Lumbar (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Chase Randall (1); 2. Dustin Selvage (3); 3. Christopher Thram (2); 4. Geoff Dodge (7) / 5. Joe Simbro (6); 6. Joe B. Miller (5); 7. Cole Mincer (10); 8. Eddie Lumbar (11); 9. Gage Pulkrabek (8); 10. Clint Garner (9); 11. Cody Moroske (4) DNS – Landon Hansen

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (8); 2. Davey Heskin (6); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 4. Austin McCarl (5); 5. Aaron Reutzel (7); 6. Cory Eliason (3); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (9); 8. Justin Henderson (4); 9. Buddy Kofoid (11); 10. Ian Madsen (13); 11. Sawyer Phillips (2); 12. Tasker Phillips (15); 13. Chase Randall (21); 14. Ayrton Gennetten (10); 15. Jamie Veal (17); 16. Lachlan McHugh (16); 17. Christopher Thram (23); 18. Ryan Timms (19); 19. Riley Goodno (18); 20. Dustin Selvage (22); 21. Blake Hahn (14); 22. Geoff Dodge (24); 23. AJ Moeller (20); 24. Garet Williamson (12). Lap Leaders: Jeffrey 1-7, Brown 8-25. Hard-charger: Randall.

360 Results

Time Trial Group 1 (started), 2 laps: 1. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4), 16.178; 2. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (21), 16.319; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (5), 16.482; 4. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (2), 16.645; 5. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (23), 16.649; 6. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.654; 7. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (11), 16.721; 8. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (9), 16.756; 9. 1E, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (7), 16.803; 10. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (8), 16.812; 11. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (6), 16.824; 12. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (16), 16.832; 13. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (22), 16.845; 14. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (15), 16.889; 15. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (10), 17.062; 16. 20I, Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH (3), 17.080; 17. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.109; 18. B29, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (13), 17.153; 19. 76, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (19), 17.169; 20. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE (12), 17.290; 21. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (20), 17.413; 22. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.495; 23. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (18), 17.502

Time Trial Group 2 (started), 2 laps: 1. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (18), 16.594; 2. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (19), 16.610; 3. 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (17), 16.610; 4. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (7), 16.674; 5. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 16.676; 6. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (15), 16.768; 7. 01, Sammy Swindell, Lakeland, TN (8), 16.768; 8. 6, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (1), 16.904; 9. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (10), 16.937; 10. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (3), 16.960; 11. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 17.011; 12. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (2), 17.062; 13. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.087; 14. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (12), 17.110; 15. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 17.281; 16. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Ca (5), 17.312; 17. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (21), 17.757; 18. 5, Javen Ostermann, Courtland, MN (13), 17.949; 19. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (16), 18.087; 20. 8X, Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls, SD (6), 18.152; 21. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), 18.306; 22. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (22), 19.757; 23. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (20), 19.430.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.9: 1. Josh Higday (2); 2. Davey Heskin (4); 3. Clint Garner (5); 4. Sawyer Phillips (6); 5. Jacob Hughes (1); 6. Miles Paulus (7); 7. Alex Vande Voort (9); 8. Austin Miller (3); 9. Nathan Mills (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (11); 11. John Anderson (12); 12. Timothy Smith (8)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.0: 1. Chris Martin (2); 2. Jace Park (1); 3. Riley Goodno (4); 4. Jamie Ball (6); 5. Cam Martin (3); 6. Gunner Ramey (5); 7. Ben Brown (7); 8. Joe Beaver (9); 9. Kelsey Ivy (8); 10.9 Chase Brown (10); 11. Alan Zoutte (11)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (1); 2. Chase Randall (5); 3. Sammy Swindell (3); 4. Scott Bogucki (10); 5. Tyler Groenendyk (6); 6. Kade Morton (9); 7. Cole Garner (6); 8. Dan Henning (8); 9. Grae Anderson (11); 10. Nathan Anderson (10); 11. Terry McCarl (2) DNS – Collin Moyle

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.4: 1. Ryan Leavitt (2); 2. Tony Rost (1); 3. Garet Williamson (6); 4. Kelby Watt (4); 5. Alex Hill (8); 6. Ryan Giles (5); 7. Dustin Selvage (3); 8. Jack Anderson (7); 9. Javen Ostermann (9); 10. Micah Slendy (10); 11. Tyler Graves (11)

B main one (started), 10 Laps, 3:04.9: 1. Ben Brown (4); 2. Miles Paulus (3) / 3. Jacob Hughes (2); 4. Joe Beaver (8); 5. Austin Miller (1); 6. Kelsey Ivy (6); 7. Alex Vande Voort (7); 8. Timothy Smith (5); 9. Nathan Mills (9); 10. Alan Zoutte (12); 11. Aidan Zoutte (11); 12. Chase Brown (10); 13. John Anderson (13)

B main two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Jack Anderson (1); 2. Dustin Selvage (2); 3. Kade Morton (6); 4. Alex Hill (3); 5. Micah Slendy (7); 6. Cole Garner (4); 7. Dan Henning (8); 8. Javen Ostermann (5); 9. Tyler Graves (9); 10. Nathan Anderson (11); 11. Grae Anderson (10) DNS – Terry McCarl, Collin Moyle

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Chase Randall (7); 2. Davey Heskin (2); 3. Jamie Ball (4); 4. Sammy Swindell (1); 5. Riley Goodno (9); 6. Ryan Leavitt (10); 7. Scott Bogucki (18); 8. Sawyer Phillips (8); 9. Kelby Watt (12); 10. Tasker Phillips (14); 11. Ryan Giles (16); 12. Chris Martin (13); 13. Tyler Groenendyk (3); 14. Dustin Selvage (24); 15. Miles Paulus (23); 16. Josh Higday (11); 17. Gunner Ramey (15); 18. Cam Martin (19); 19. Tony Rost (20); 20. Jace Park (17); 21. Ben Brown (21); 22. Jack Anderson (22); 23. Clint Garner (6); 24. Garet Williamson (5). Lap Leaders: Swindell 13, Heskin 4, Swindell 5, Heskin 6-17, Randall 18-20. Hard-charger: Bogucki.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (9), 18.097; 2. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (11), 18.118; 3. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (7), 18.189; 4. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (14), 18.214; 5. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (4), 18.275; 6. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (10), 18.302; 7. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (3), 18.317; 8. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO (15), 18.329; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (8), 18.342; 10. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (13), 18.421; 11. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (12), 18.722; 12. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (2), 18.822; 13. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (1), 18.879; 14. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (16), 19.099; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (5), 19.277; 16. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (6), 19.551

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, NT: 1. Josh Jones (1); 2. Kade Higday (2); 3. Matthew Stelzer (4); 4. AJ Johnson (3); 5. Mike Johnston (7); 6. Joel Thorpe (8); 7. Ryan Navratil (5); 8. Matt Allen (6)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.0: 1. Brandon Worthington (4); 2. Toby Mosher (1); 3. J Kinder (3); 4. Chase Young (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (2); 6. Mike Mayberry (5); 7. Casey Friedrichsen (7); 8. William Kline (8)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Mike Mayberry (1); 2. Chase Young (7); 3. Kade Higday (5); 4. Matt Allen (2); 5. Brandon Worthington (6); 6. Toby Mosher (11); 7. Casey Friedrichsen (15); 8. Matthew Stelzer (4); 9. AJ Johnson (9); 10. Ryan Navratil (8); 11. Joel Thorpe (12); 12. Mike Johnston (13); 13. Jeff Wilke (10); 14. William Kline (14); 15. Josh Jones (3) DNS – J Kinder. Lap Leaders: Jones 1-9, Mayberry 10-15. Hard-charger: Friedrichsen.