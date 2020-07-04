Brian Brown Sweeps Both 410 and 360 Classes at Knoxville!

Chase Young is Victorious for First Time in Pro Sprints

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 3, 2020) – For the third time in his career, Brian Brown swept both the 360 and 410 classes at Knoxville Raceway Friday on Vermeer/“Salute the Troops” Night. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver earned $4,000 for his 410 win, and $2,000 for his 360 triumph. Another 360 win Saturday night would give Brown a $2,000 bonus. It was the 51st 410 win in his career here, and the 17th in a 360. Chase Young won his first career feature at the famous half-mile in the Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance.

An invert of “zero” gave Brown the pole for the 20-lap 410 main event. He darted out to an early lead over Terry McCarl and Lynton Jeffrey. Jeffrey tracked McCarl down, and passed him on lap four.

Brown entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit before fourth running Austin McCarl got over the turn one cushion and packed his right rear with mud, bringing the yellow flag. Despite efforts in the work area, the 2018 Knoxville track champ was not able to continue.

Matt Juhl passed Terry McCarl for third on the restart. Brown entered lapped traffic on lap 14 with Jeffrey in tow. Jeffrey reeled in the leader using a middle groove that was developing from clay being thrown from the low side of the track.

On lap 16, Jeffrey showed his nose to Brown coming down the back stretch. Brown came down the track to block the maneuver, before Ryan Giles had something break on his #9w and flipped on the front stretch. With four to go.

Brown would pull away on the restart, with plenty of action behind him. Heskin took second from Jeffrey, but Terry McCarl was also on the move, taking third from Jeffrey at the white flag. At the checkers, Brown led McCarl, who made a last lap pass for second, Heskin, Jeffrey and Juhl. Kasey Kahne, Tasker Phillips, hard-charger Josh Schneiderman, Justin Henderson and Trey Starks rounded out the top ten.

Brown set quick time over the 29-car field, while Juhl, Roger Crockett and Hunter Schuerenberg won the heats. Joe Simbro drove from sixth to claim the B main.

“First I want to thank all the activity and military that has served,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “I was going to stay up top in three and four, and all of a sudden, there was Lynton. When I moved to the bottom, my car was pretty good. I’m just the type that would rather run (the top) than (the bottom). Running the bottom as much as we did tonight is good for my confidence and my rhythm. I didn’t know what to do on the restart. I heard Lynton hounding me the whole time. I knew I had to get going.”

The 20-lap 360 feature went similarly. Brown started on the pole, and led Jamie Ball and Ricky Montgomery early on. Clint Garner moved into the top three on lap three, followed by Carson McCarl.

While Brown ran the cushion, Ball closed in on the low side. On lap six, Brown saw Ball and changed to the low side entering three. A good run came to a halt for Montgomery, when he spun and tipped over eight laps in. He was uninjured. While Brown led Ball and Garner, Davey Heskin had moved from 22nd to ninth.

Kaleb Johnson also had a career best run, and moved up to fourth on the restart, while Garner challenged Ball for second. The leaders were back in traffic on lap 14, and Brown pulled away for his 17th career win here, and gave himself a chance at a $2,000 bonus if he can win again Saturday. Ball was second, ahead of Garner, McCarl and Johnson. Heskin, Scott Bogucki, Dylan Westbrook, Matt Covington and Matt Moro completed the top ten.

Joe Beaver set quick time over the 41-car field, and Covington, Westbrook, Bogucki and Jack Dover won heats. Rob Kubli claimed the B main. John Anderson tipped over in his heat race. He was not seriously injured.

“I want to apologize to Jamie,” said Brown of his brush with Ball. “I don’t want to race like that. I knew I was going to run a few laps (on the high side) and see where I was. The next thing you know, he was there. He’s been on a tear, and really turned his season around. If this is not the toughest 360 group in the country, I don’t know what is. I’m proud to see them race every single week.”

Chase Young led from the outset in the 15-lap Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance feature, ahead of Devin Wignall and Evan Epperson. Young stuck to the low groove, while Epperson grabbed second from Wignall. By lap four, Jeff Wilke had entered the top five after starting tenth.

Six laps in, Jaslyn Jones spun in turn one to bring the caution. Wignall reclaimed second from Epperson with a move high in one and two on the restart. With four laps to go, Tyler Barrick got upside down after losing a wheel in turn one to bring the final stoppage. He was not hurt.

Young held off a challenge from Wignall and then drove away to win his first career feature here. Wignall settled for second, ahead of Russ Hall, Matthew Stelzer and Epperson. Wilke, Mike Mayberry, Matthew Johnson, Chris Walraven and Mike Johnston completed the top ten. Mayberry and Wignall won heat races.

“I didn’t think this was ever going to come,” said Young in Victory Lane, who vowed to shave his shaggy beard after a win. “We’ve been working our tail off. I tell you what, we had lots of troubles the second half of last year. We needed this right here for sure. I’ll be baby-faced tomorrow. My family is in the crowd every night! We needed this! I’m just happy to be here.”

Join us at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday for Town Crier Night! It is also Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame Night! All three sprint car divisions will again be in action. For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check out Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (19), 16.024; 2. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 16.102; 3. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (28), 16.197; 4. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (11), 16.227; 5. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (1), 16.228; 6. 2KS, Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN (7), 16.340; 7. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (6), 16.347; 8. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (25), 16.368; 9. 9W, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (18), 16.401; 10. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (15), 16.403; 11. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (13), 16.404; 12. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 16.409; 13. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (23), 16.410; 14. 11, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.444; 15. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Versailles, MO (14), 16.565; 16. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (29), 16.573; 17. 55M, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (21), 16.591; 18. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (10), 16.612; 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (17), 16.708; 20. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (27), 16.716; 21. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (4), 16.801; 22. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (2), 16.812; 23. 19, Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH (24), 16.832; 24. 65, Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL (12), 16.898; 25. 23, Russel Borland, Kewaskum, WI (22), 17.342; 26. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (20), 17.690; 27. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (16), 17.693; 28. 50, Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA (3), 17.782; 29. 14R, Sean Rayhall, Woodstock, GA (26), 18.265.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.3: 1. Matt Juhl (3); 2. Sawyer Phillips (1); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2); 5. Davey Heskin (4); 6. Trey Starks (5); 7. Chris Martin (7); 8. Bobby Mincer (8); 9. Russel Borland (9); 10. Mike Ayers (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.8: 1. Roger Crockett (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 4. McKenna Haase (1); 5. Justin Henderson (4); 6. Austin McCarl (6); 7. Josh Schneiderman (7); 8. Paige Polyak (8); 9. Sean Rayhall (10); 10. Joe Simbro (9)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.6: 1. Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 2. Tasker Phillips (3); 3. Ayrton Gennetten (2); 4. Terry McCarl (6); 5. Jeff Swindell (5); 6. Ryan Giles (4); 7. Skylar Prochaska (7); 8. Jordan Goldesberry (8); 9. Tori Knutson (9)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:13.2: 1. Joe Simbro (6); 2. Bobby Mincer (2); 3. Skylar Prochaska (1); 4. Jordan Goldesberry (4) / 5. Tori Knutson (7); 6. Russel Borland (5); 7. Mike Ayers (8); 8. Sean Rayhall (9); 9. Paige Polyak (3)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (1); 2. Terry McCarl (2); 3. Davey Heskin (9); 4. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 5. Matt Juhl (5); 6. Kasey Kahne (8); 7. Tasker Phillips (10); 8. Josh Schneiderman (20); 9. Justin Henderson (12); 10. Trey Starks (6); 11. Sawyer Phillips (14); 12. Roger Crockett (11); 13. Ayrton Gennetten (16); 14. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (17); 15. Jeff Swindell (7); 16. Hunter Schuerenberg (13); 17. Chris Martin (19); 18. McKenna Haase (18); 19. Joe Simbro (21); 20. Jordan Goldesberry (24); 21. Skylar Prochaska (23); 22. Ryan Giles (15); 23. Bobby Mincer (22); 24. Austin McCarl (4). Lap Leader: Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Schneiderman.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.809; 2. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (3), 16.844; 3. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (20), 16.917; 4. 66, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (29), 16.959; 5. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (8), 16.996; 6. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (23), 17.042; 7. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (25), 17.079; 8. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (5), 17.110; 9. 17W, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (22), 17.131; 10. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (34), 17.143; 11. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (6), 17.155; 12. 83, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (7), 17.170; 13. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (9), 17.172; 14. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (19), 17.196; 15. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (13), 17.201; 16. 23, Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (15), 17.303; 17. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (32), 17.347; 18. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (33), 17.372; 19. 14, Randy Martin, California, MO (21), 17.381; 20. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (16), 17.386; 21. 4C, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (2), 17.388; 22. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (39), 17.440; 23. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (14), 17.447; 24. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (31), 17.525; 25. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (17), 17.526; 26. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (37), 17.546; 27. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (40), 17.561; 28. 20, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (30), 17.572; 29. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (12), 17.577; 30. 4, Evan Martin, California, MO (24), 17.579; 31. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (26), 17.847; 32. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (18), 17.888; 33. 03, Jamey Ogston, Duluth, MN (11), 17.908; 34. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (35), 18.125; 35. 05, Colin Smith, Sheldon, IA (10), 18.216; 36. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), 18.363; 37. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (36), 18.418; 38. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (38), 18.453; 39. B29, Eric Mason, Knoxville, IA (41), 23.036; 40. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (27), NT; 41. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (28), NT.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:07.2: 1. Matt Covington (2); 2. Harli White (4); 3. Josh Higday (3); 4. Brian Brown (5); 5. Joe Beaver (6); 6. Alex Hill (8); 7. Cody Hansen (1); 8. Nathan Mills (7); 9. Jamey Ogston (9); 10. Alan Zoutte (10) DNS – JJ Hickle

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Dylan Westbrook (1); 2. Kaleb Johnson (3); 3. Kelby Watt (2); 4. Chris Morgan (7); 5. Carson McCarl (5); 6. Jamie Ball (6); 7. Evan Martin (8); 8. Calvin Landis (4); 9. Brandon Halverson (10); 10. Ben Brown (9)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:07.8: 1. Scott Bogucki (5); 2. Eric Bridger (1); 3. Matt Moro (6); 4. Randy Martin (2); 5. Davey Heskin (7); 6. Christian Bowman (4); 7. Brad Comegys (3); 8. Riley Goodno (8); 9. Colin Smith (9) DNS – Eric Mason

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:04.6: 1. Jack Dover (2); 2. Clint Garner (5); 3. Ricky Montgomery (6); 4. Tom Lenz (1); 5. Devon Dobie (3); 6. Ryan Leavitt (8); 7. Rob Kubli (4); 8. Dan Henning (10); 9. Casey Friedrichsen (7); 10. John Anderson (9)

B main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Rob Kubli (1); 2. Davey Heskin (7); 3. Brad Comegys (2); 4. Ryan Leavitt (10); 5. Chris Morgan (6); 6. Cody Hansen (3); 7. Evan Martin (8); 8. JJ Hickle (18); 9. Alex Hill (9); 10. Riley Goodno (11); 11. Nathan Mills (5); 12. Brandon Halverson (14); 13. Colin Smith (15); 14. Ben Brown (12); 15. Alan Zoutte (17); 16. Dan Henning (16); 17. Tom Lenz (4); 18. Jamey Ogston (13) DNS – Casey Friedrichsen, John Anderson, Eric Mason

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (1); 2. Jamie Ball (2); 3. Clint Garner (7); 4. Carson McCarl (9); 5. Kaleb Johnson (10); 6. Davey Heskin (22); 7. Scott Bogucki (3); 8. Dylan Westbrook (14); 9. Matt Covington (11); 10. Matt Moro (6); 11. Kelby Watt (16); 12. Jack Dover (13); 13. Joe Beaver (5); 14. Calvin Landis (18); 15. Harli White (8); 16. Ryan Leavitt (24); 17. Eric Bridger (17); 18. Rob Kubli (21); 19. Brad Comegys (23); 20. Josh Higday (12); 21. Devon Dobie (19); 22. Randy Martin (20); 23. Christian Bowman (15); 24. Ricky Montgomery (4). Lap Leader: Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.

Pro Series Results

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.7: 1. Mike Mayberry (1); 2. Chase Young (2); 3. Chris Walraven (3); 4. Matthew Stelzer (5); 5. Joel Thorpe (7); 6. Carter Chevalier (4); 7. Tyler Barrick (8); 8. Mike Johnston (6)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.8: 1. Devin Wignall (4); 2. Evan Epperson (2); 3. Matthew Johnson (3); 4. Russ Hall (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (7); 6. Brandon Worthington (5); 7. Matt Allen (1); 8. Jaslyn Jones (8)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Chase Young (2); 2. Devin Wignall (4); 3. Russ Hall (5); 4. Matthew Stelzer (8); 5. Evan Epperson (1); 6. Jeff Wilke (10); 7. Mike Mayberry (3); 8. Matthew Johnson (7); 9. Chris Walraven (6); 10. Mike Johnston (16); 11. Brandon Worthington (11); 12. Joel Thorpe (9); 13. Matt Allen (15); 14. Carter Chevalier (13); 15. Jaslyn Jones (14); 16. Tyler Barrick (12). Lap Leader: Young 1-15. Hard-charger: Johnston.