Blair John Van Zetten

June 24, 1952 – January 18, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 68

On Monday, January 18th, 2021, Blair J. Van Zetten, loving husband and father, passed away at age 68 at Honor Health, Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ.

On June 24th, 1952, Blair was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Marion and John Van Zetten.

Blair attended Culver Military Academy, and as he got older, he became a counselor for their summer camps. After graduating from Oskaloosa High School, he received his BA in Business at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

Upon the death of his father in 1975, Blair took control of Oskaloosa Food Products.

On June 14th, 1975, Blair married Wendy A. Davis, of Syracuse, New York. Together, they raised three sons, Jason, Brandon, and Travis, in Oskaloosa.

Although Blair had many interests that he enjoyed, participated in, and supported: University of Iowa football and basketball, golf, downhill skiing, and any sports that his family participated in. His biggest passion, love, and hobby was Oskaloosa Food Products. He was dedicated to the egg industry and voluntarily served on many boards to ensure that it expanded and globally advanced for all.

Blair served on many related boards during his career, including the American Egg Board and the United Egg Association. He was a board member of the United Egg Producers and served as the board’s treasurer for the US Farmers and Ranchers Alliance. As a founding member of the Iowa State University Egg Industry Center Board, Blair acted as its first chair serving from 2008-2011. On the Iowa State Campus, Blair was known as “Mr. Egg” and played a pivotal role in enhancing the teaching and research of poultry science. He worked very hard through his leadership positions to make Iowa State University a better place to study and expand poultry science.

Blair was a member of the College of Agriculture and Life Science’ Dean’s Advisory Council and served on the search committee that selected the current college’s dean. In 2020, Blair was given the highest honor by Iowa State University through the ISU Alumni Association to individuals who are not graduates of Iowa State University and who have made significant contributions to Iowa State’s welfare reputation, prestige, and pursuit of excellence. He was an active and committed member of EIC and served as its Vice-Chair. Blair was named Urner Barry’s Egg Person of the Year in 2016 and was inducted into the Iowa Poultry Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

Blair served as the past-president for the Oskaloosa Chamber of Commerce, the Oskaloosa Community Development Board, and the Forest Cemetery Board. He is a past-Chair of the TruBank Board of Directors. He served as an elder in the First Presbyterian Church and was named Oskaloosa Citizen of The Year.

Blair’s family includes his wife, Wendy; his three sons: Jason, Brandon, and Travis; three grandchildren: Driver, Aunya, and Beahr. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Van Zetten, and many cousins.

Blair was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Marion.

Funeral Services for Blair will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa, with Rev. John White officiating.

The service will be live-streamed on the First Presbyterian Oskaloosa Facebook page.

Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4-7 p.m.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and appropriate personal protective equipment are required for attending these public events.

The Van Zetten family is respectful and understanding of your decisions regarding COVID-19 and attending Blair’s service. Your health and safety are foremost in their minds.

Memorial contributions to honor Blair’s life and service can be made to the Blair Van Zetten Memorial; designation will be made at a later time.

Those wishing to make overnight accommodations should contact the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in Oskaloosa and ask to book under the Van Zetten block. Phone: 641-676-7600

