Beverly McCracken

February 11, 1930 – March 4, 2020

Eddyville, Iowa | Age 90

Beverly Joan Besco McCracken, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Edencrest at Sienna Hills in Ankeny. She was surrounded by family and pictures of loved ones; as well as her church hymnal, and beloved Bible.

Beverly lived her entire life in and around Eddyville, IA. She was born on February 11, 1930 on a farm outside of Eddyville to parents Frances Marion Besco and Irma Hattie Wymore Besco.

Beverly attended Charter Oak Country School and then graduated from Eddyville High School in 1947.

On November 27, 1947, Beverly married the love of her life, Enos Worth McCracken, also of Eddyville. They were married for 58 years until Worth passed on June 18, 2006. Worth and Beverly were blessed with 5 beautiful children. They raised their large and busy family on her family farm outside of Eddyville. She had a deep and enduring appreciation for the land, and enjoyed her massive garden and flower beds (which she painstakingly maintained with the use of her beloved riding lawn mower well into her 80’s).

Beverly was a devote and active member of the Eddyville First Christian Church. She lived and showcased her love of God by playing the church organ every Sunday for over 70 years. She also taught Sunday School, served on the church board, and was the first female Elder Emeritus. Beverly was grounded in her faith, reading her Bible every day and being a prayer warrior for those she loved. Beverly also served on the PEO Chapter DG for over 50 years and was a member of Eastern Star including serving as Worthy Matron.

She is survived by 4 children: Doyle (& Denysia) McCracken of Fort Collins, Colorado; Marcia (& Dennis) Albertson of Ankeny; Michele (& Jim) Baker of Chariton; Darwin (& Mary) McCracken of Ankeny. Ten grandchildren: Nicole McCracken, Ryan (& April) McCracken, Kevin (& Milly) Negrini, Josh Negrini, Kyle (& Alissa) Albertson, Haley (& Kyle) Lieber, Becky (& Chad) Stripe, Ben (& Natalie Perkins) Baker, Lindsay (& Andrew) Farmer, and Grant (& Tiffany) McCracken. Seventeen Great-Grandchildren: Michael Hood and Victoria Lopez, Lily, Irisa and Lennox McCracken, Addy and Eli Lieber, Gabe and Coy Stripe, Jaden Baker, Sid, Ayla and Bodie Farmer, Keeley, Everett and new baby McCracken; sister-in-law, Lois McCracken; as well as nieces, nephews and friends that loved her.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was proceeded in death by her husband, Enos; a daughter, Marlene Lea McCracken; a great-grandson, Andrew Lindsay Farmer; a daughter-in-law, Denysia McCracken; a nephew, Wayne McCracken; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Edna Lou Besco; and brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws: Willard and Freda McCracken, Mary Frances and Lester Grandia, Lowell McCracken, and Lois Scott McCracken.

Beverly’s spirited demeanor and fiery determination guided her entire life. Her work ethic was immeasurable and her “can do” approach was legendary. “Granny Mac” lived her life with enthusiasm and joy for the simple things in life. She was the ultimate caregiver and a selfless inspiration to her family. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. The family would like to thank Edencrest and Suncrest Hospice providers for their excellent care, compassion and kindness as well as those who cared for Mom while she lived at home.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, opening to the public at 11:00 a.m., and family will be present from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Eddyville Funeral Chapel.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Monday at 11:00 am on March 9, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Eddyville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Edencrest of Siena Hills in Ankeny or Suncrest Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at eddyvillefuneralchapel.com.