BATES FUNERAL CHAPEL RECEIVES AWARD OF EXCELLENCE AT STATE CONVENTION

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –Bates Funeral Chapel of Oskaloosareceived the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence at the 141st Annual Iowa Funeral Directors Association (IFDA) Convention held May 18-20, 2021at the Iowa Event Center & Hilton Downtown Des Moines Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence recognizes a funeral home’s exemplary service to the community it serves. Bates Funeral Chapel, which has been serving Oskaloosa and the surrounding communities for 70 years, was one of 11 funeral homes from throughout the state to receive the award. It is the 28th year the funeral home has been recognized by peers for this achievement. To qualify, a funeral home must excel in four of five areas: presentation of public information, active membership in the state association, sponsorship of community events or services, professional development, and personal development.

This year’s Annual IFDA Convention featured highly regarded local and national funeral service speakers who presented current information on bereavement education, business and management practices, regulatory updates, technical skills and training, and additional topics related to the funeral service profession. The Annual IFDA Convention provides funeral directors with a forum to receive and exchange information so they may return home with new ideas that will allow them to better serve the families in their communities.

IFDA represents over 700 Iowa licensed funeral directors and 425 funeral home establishments throughout the state. The mission of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association is to promote and support funeral service excellence. To that end, IFDA promotes high standards within the field of funeral service through continuing education programs, legislative representation, and service to Iowa communities. For more information, please visit www.iafda.org.