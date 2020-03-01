Bandstand Flag Notice – March 2020

January 25, 1951 – November 21, 2019United States Navy

The flag flying over the bandstand during March is in honor of Henry “Hank” Norton.

After Hank graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1969, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, June 24 of that year. Hank served on the U.S.S. Durham, which transported troops out of Vietnam; he was part of six of those missions. During his four years of service, he served on foreign soil or at sea for three years, eight months and 18 days. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. He was discharged on June 15, 1973 and transferred to the Naval Reserves, where he served until April 28th, 1975.

Hank returned to Iowa and worked for Modern Floor Covering, from which he retired in 2017. He was a past member of the American Legion.

