Ban on students’ use of cellphones during class time heads to governor’s desk

by Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch

April 8, 2025

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she intends to sign a bill setting a statewide ban on public school students using cellphones during class time.

The Iowa House passed the bill, which the governor introduced in January, on a 92-4 vote Tuesday and sent it to her desk.

“Digital distractions are at an all-time high, disrupting focus, learning, and productivity in our classrooms,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Iowa students deserve to learn free from the disruption of personal electronic devices to fully focus on their education. We’ve seen tremendous progress in student behavior and engagement at our schools that have already implemented such policies. I look forward to signing this bill, allowing every Iowa student to once again prioritize learning.”

House File 782 would require Iowa’s K-12 public school boards to adopt a policy beginning in the 2025-2026 school year that, at minimum, bans the use of personal electronic devices during instructional periods. Boards have the option of restricting the use of phones in schools, including a full ban on the use of cellphones during the school day. The Iowa Department of Education is required to develop and distribute a model policy to schools.

There are some exceptions to the ban for students who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 plan that requires accommodations that involves the use of a cellphone or another device, and in cases where a parent has petitioned the school district and established a “legitimate” reason related to a student’s mental or physical health that requires them to have a cellphone accessible during class.

The measure had been passed by the House in March, but it was sent back after the Senate amended the bill requiring the state education department to create and distribute the model policy for school personal electronic use by May 1. The House approved this amendment, though Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, expressed concerns that it was a “a little bit of a tight time frame” for the department unless the model policy is already constructed.

An provision in earlier versions of the bill that would have required students in grades 6 through 8 take “effects of social media” training was not included in the passed legislation.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com.