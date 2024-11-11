BALANCED ATTACK LEADS WARRIORS PAST TYLER

November 09, 2024

Ottumwa, IA – No. 11 ranked Indian Hills Men’s Basketball toppled Tyler Junior College (TX) on the final night of the RV & Powersports Classic at the Hellyer Center on Saturday. The Warriors move to 3-1 overall on the year.

Sophomore Kayden Nation (Peoria, IL/Western Nebraska) led three players in double-figures with a season-high 15 points on 60.0 percent shooting. Freshman Vlaydslav Semerych (Horishni Plavni, Ukraine/Cherkassy) added 12 points while William Beugre-Kassi (Pontoise, France/Albert Thomas) chipped in 10 for the Warriors.

The Warrior defense forced a season-high 20 turnovers on the night, the third time this season an Indian Hills opponent has committed at least 18 turnovers. Indian Hills held the Apaches to 36.4 percent from the floor.

All 11 players to see action on the court for the Warriors reached the scoring column with each player going for at least three points in a well-rounded attack.

Nation hit his first two buckets of the night midway through the opening half to give Indian Hills an early 17-13 edge. The Warriors slowly chipped away to build a double-digit lead at 32-21 with under six to play in the opening stanza. A bucket in the closing seconds from Mason Costello (Waukee, IA/Waukee) gave the Warriors a 41-23 lead at the break.

Nation gave the Warriors their largest lead of the night in the early goings of the second half with an offensive put-back for a 45-23 lead. Indian Hills maintained a comfortable double-digit advantage for a majority of the second half while the Warrior defense clamped down on the Apaches in the closing minutes to preserve the win.

For the third consecutive game, the Warrior bench contributed more than half of the team’s total output for the night. Through four contests this year, Indian Hills is averaging 37.0 PPG off the bench.

Indian Hills’ five-game homestand to open the year wraps up on Tuesday night as the Warriors host Dodge City Community College (KS) at 7:00 PM at the Hellyer Center.