AROUS NAMED ICCAC SOCCER ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

September 30, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – Freshman Adem Arous (Lyon, France/Moulin de Preuilly) of the No. 7 nationally ranked Indian Hills Men’s Soccer squad has been named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) DI Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Arous led the Warrior offense in a pair of matches last week, tallying his first collegiate points. In a 4-2 win over No. 16 ranked Casper College (WY), Arous netted his first-career goal while adding an assist in the victory for the Warriors. Arous followed up with another goal in a 2-2 draw with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College at home on Saturday afternoon.

Arous becomes the sixth different member of the men’s soccer squad this year to earn ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors.

Arous and the Warriors return to action Saturday, October 4 at home against No. 3 nationally ranked Cowley College (KS) in a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) clash at the IHCC Soccer Complex.