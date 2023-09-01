Alleged Threats Made Against Courthouse In Southeast Iowa

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, August 31st, 2023, at approximately 4 pm, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat-of-violence had been made towards multiple Courthouses in Southeast Iowa, including the Courthouse in Mahaska County.

As an abundance-of-caution, multiple members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to our Courthouse where they escorted employees to their vehicles and remained until approximately 5 pm, when all employees had left work for the day.

At approximately 7 pm, 31-year-old Erika Jo King of Ottumwa was taken into custody, pursuant to a Jefferson County arrest warrant, regarding this matter. This warrant was for 1st Degree Harassment and Making threats of Terrorism. King was arrested at 202 18th Avenue East in Oskaloosa. She was later transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation into this matter is continuing and further local charges are pending. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this matter by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office and the Oskaloosa Police Department.