Allan Charles Barnes

March 23, 1956 – March 4, 2020

Albia, Iowa | Age 63

Allan Charles Barnes, age 63, of Albia, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Allan was born on March 23, 1956, in Albia to Charles and Lois (Fisher) Barnes.

Allan attended school in Albia and graduated from the Albia High School in 1974. He married Julie Ostermeyer on March 15, 1975, and a daughter, Brandi, was born.

Allan attended Barber College in Des Moines. He worked a chair for Larry Roberts in Ft. Madison before returning home where he worked with his dad at Chuck’s Den in Ottumwa. Allan was an over the road truck driver for many years, working for different companies including Schneider, Mike Brooks, Gary Junkins, and Transport America, before Allan and Julie formed A & J Express. He later worked security at Cargill in Eddyville.

Allan became ill with kidney disease and went on dialysis before having a kidney transplant. Before becoming ill, Allan loved to fish, hunt, camp, ride motorcycles, and was an avid bowling enthusiast. Allan was also an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nascar (Dale Jr.), Albia football, and the Denver Broncos.

Allan is survived by his wife, Julie; a daughter, Brandi (& Mike) Helleur; his grandchildren: Courtney Crall, Zachary Crall, Brandon Crall, Anthony Fridley, and Carson Helleur; his great grandchildren: Braxton Lovell, Maverick Townsend, Haden Stoddard, and James Crall; a brother-in-law, Ray Ostermeyer; 2 sisters-in-law, P.J. Ostermeyer and April (& Galen) Propp; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Lois (Fisher) Barnes; a sister, Dianne Davis; a brother-in-law, Glen Davis; his grandparents, Ralph & Pearl Fisher and William & Fay Barnes; his mother and father-in-law, LeRoy & Leona Ostermeyer; a sister-in-law, Angel Ostermeyer Smith; Sheba and best buddy, Stormie.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the in the lower lounge of the Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart Association or to the Kidney Foundation.

