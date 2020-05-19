All-America indoor track honors for four Central athletes

PELLA—Four Central College athletes received all-America distinction for the NCAA Division III indoor track and field season from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Tuesday.

Drake Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop, Mo.) was cited in the men’s high jump while Brock Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop, Mo.) was named in the men’s long jump, Kennedy Morris (junior, Earlham) was tabbed in the women’s weight throw and Mary Gray (junior, West Des Moines, Waukee HS) was named in the women’s pentathlon.

It’s the second all-America award for Drake Lewis, who finished eighth in the high jump at the NCAA outdoor meet last May. He won the American Rivers indoor crown at Decorah Feb. 29, clearing 6-feet, 10.25 inches.

Brock Lewis went 24-1 in the long jump at the Wartburg Invitational in Waverly Feb. 22, then finished second in the American Rivers meet while winning the league triple jump crown.

Gray was slated to make her second national meet appearance after finishing 17th in the pentathlon in 2019. She scored 3,280 points at the Wartburg Select in Waverly Jan. 31 and won the league title with 3,229.

Morris was to make her second national meet appearance as well, finishing 13th in last year’s weight throw. She won the conference title with a career-best toss of 58-0.25 Feb. 29.

Traditionally all-America honors are awarded for top-eight finishes in individual events at the NCAA Championships. This year’s Division III meet, set for March 13-14, was canceled shortly after athletes had arrived at the site in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All athletes who were initial qualifiers and accepted into the field were cited.