Air Force musicians to perform at George Daily Auditorium

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill

The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Shades of Blue jazz ensemble will present a concert at the George Daily Auditorium on May 6th, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The address for this event is 1800 N 3rd St. Oskaloosa, IA 52577. This is a family-friendly, all-ages event.

Admission is free and open to the public but tickets are required. Please go to https://georgedaily.org/ for ticket information.

Shades of Blue is a group of 12 professional musicians whose music inspires patriotism, connects communities with military service members, and honors our country’s veterans.

During a concert, you are just as likely to hear the music of contemporary jazz composers as you would the classic sounds of Benny Goodman or Maj. Glenn Miller. The band features instrumental and vocal soloists, as well as compositions and arrangements by its own talented members.