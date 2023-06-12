After 50 Years, Art On The Square Shows Why It’s Still Relevant

Oskaloosa, Iowa – For over half a century, Oskaloosa has celebrated the artists that make up its community and those in the Midwest region.

After all these years, Oskaloosa’s Art On The Square still showcases some of the finest artists and their creativity during the day-long event on the Square.

The Oskaloosa Main Street has been the steward of Art on the Square, which is now in its 54th year.

Allison McGuire with Oskaloosa Main Street spoke with Oskaloosa News about Art on the Square and its opportunity and growth for the community.

McGuire shared of their flagship event that it’s been great to have Art of the Square as part of Oskaloosa for over 50 years.

The Art Walk, or the paintings, has been a recent addition to Art on the Square, and McGuire says it’s been a great way to help incorporate the downtown businesses into what’s happening.

There were 33 juried artists this year, up from last year.

Being juried, the artists have to be selected from a panel after samples of the artist’s work are submitted. That sort of process helps to ensure that some of the finest artists are included and helps ensure that those purchasing art are getting work from vetted sources.

McGuire added, “I love Art on the Square because it does bring all of this art out into the open and outside for people to come and have a gathering space, but what I love telling visitors too is that within walking distance of the Square, there are three art galleries between Envision in the mall and the Art Center and Studio Osky within the Square as well as Salvaged Designs and Brush by Jude.”

“I think it’s very cool that Art on the Square is like a living representation of the art that is in the community all year round,” McGuire said in closing.