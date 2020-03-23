Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, Reynolds to hold press conference today

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 15 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 105 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,043 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at other labs, and will soon provide additional information regarding hospitalization and recovery.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.