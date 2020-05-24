Additional cases and deaths confirmed in Iowa, state’s coronavirus website undergoing maintenance

DES MOINES – Today, the state of Iowa has been notified of 263 additional positive cases for a total of 17,213 positive cases. There have been additional 2,841 negative tests for a total of 110,358 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The positivity rate for this report is 8.4%.

An additional 5 COVID related deaths were confirmed. The dates of these confirmed COVID related deaths were from May 19 to May 23. There are 363 Iowans currently hospitalized. 9,216 Iowans have recovered (53.5%).

Planned maintenance was successful and normal processes on Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov have resumed.