2022 TOP THREE DAN GABLE MS. AND MR. WRESTLERS OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED

NEWS RELEASE (Boone) – Fareway Stores, Inc. and IAwrestle present the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA). Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes for the men and combined all classes for the women’s award, regardless of their year in school and weight class, have been selected by fan and IWCOA committee votes.

“The talent level is on the rise in Iowa making the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler Awards selection process very difficult for the committee,” said Founder and CEO of IAwrestle Tony Hager. “Everyone in the top three earned it and IAwrestle looks forward to continuing to cover these wrestlers far beyond high school wrestling.”

All winners will be announced at the awards luncheon banquet:

WHEN: Tuesday, February 22

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Program begins at 12:15 p.m.

WHERE: Fareway Conference Center

1900 Lakewood Drive, Boone

SPECIAL GUESTS: Dan Gable, University of Iowa’s all-time winningest Coach

Mark Ironside, two-time National Champion

Clarissa Chun, University of Iowa Women’s Wrestling Coach

Alli Ragan, two-time World Wrestling Championship medalist

Jean Berger, IGHSAU Executive Director

Erin Kirtley, IGHSAU Associate Director

The Top Three Finalists Include:

Ms. Wrestler

Eva Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock

Alexis Ross, Fort Dodge

Ella Schmit, Bettendorf

Mr. Wrestler

Class 1A

Chet Buss, North Butler-Clarksville

Marcel Lopez, New London

Gable Porter, Underwood

Class 2A

Carter Fousek, Cresco Crestwood

Camron Phetxoumphone, Webster City

Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware

Class 3A

Nate Jesuroga, Southeast Polk

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High

Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock