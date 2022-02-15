2022 TOP THREE DAN GABLE MS. AND MR. WRESTLERS OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED
NEWS RELEASE (Boone) – Fareway Stores, Inc. and IAwrestle present the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA). Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes for the men and combined all classes for the women’s award, regardless of their year in school and weight class, have been selected by fan and IWCOA committee votes.
“The talent level is on the rise in Iowa making the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler Awards selection process very difficult for the committee,” said Founder and CEO of IAwrestle Tony Hager. “Everyone in the top three earned it and IAwrestle looks forward to continuing to cover these wrestlers far beyond high school wrestling.”
All winners will be announced at the awards luncheon banquet:
WHEN: Tuesday, February 22
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Program begins at 12:15 p.m.
WHERE: Fareway Conference Center
1900 Lakewood Drive, Boone
SPECIAL GUESTS: Dan Gable, University of Iowa’s all-time winningest Coach
Mark Ironside, two-time National Champion
Clarissa Chun, University of Iowa Women’s Wrestling Coach
Alli Ragan, two-time World Wrestling Championship medalist
Jean Berger, IGHSAU Executive Director
Erin Kirtley, IGHSAU Associate Director
The Top Three Finalists Include:
Ms. Wrestler
Eva Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock
Alexis Ross, Fort Dodge
Ella Schmit, Bettendorf
Mr. Wrestler
Class 1A
Chet Buss, North Butler-Clarksville
Marcel Lopez, New London
Gable Porter, Underwood
Class 2A
Carter Fousek, Cresco Crestwood
Camron Phetxoumphone, Webster City
Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware
Class 3A
Nate Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
Ben Kueter, Iowa City High
Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock